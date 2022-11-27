Global Sales of Flat Glass Industry Is Expect To Surge At An Impressive 4.5% CAGR Through 2032|Fact.MR Study

The global flat glass market was valued at US$ 274 Bn in 2021, and is expected to gain a significant position in the market with a steady CAGR rate of 4.5% during the forecast period, 2022- 2032. With this rate, this industry is projected to reach a market size of worth US$ 445 Bn by 2032.

By the end of 2022, this market is poised at achieving a global market valuation of US$ 286.33 Bn. With the growing number of solar energy installations across the globe and the increased penetration of glass architecture in residential and non-residential constructions, the market is expected to grow over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Due to the presence of several major players, the market is highly competitive and fragmented. The companies are taking various strategic initiatives to recover losses resulting from the pandemic and to strengthen their market positions.

Guardian Glass opened its second float glass facility in Poland in September 2020. With the opening of the new facility, the architect and construction markets will have easier access to high-performance products.

In October 2020, AGC Inc. decided to integrate the Architectural Glass Business in Japan with Central Glass Co. by the fourth quarter of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021.

Prominent Key Players Of The Flat Glass Market Survey Report:

AGC Inc.

Central Glass Ltd.

Cevital Group

China Glass Holding Ltd.

Euroglas

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd.

Guardian Industries

Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

Saint-Gobain

iEcam Group

Key Segments Covered in the Flat Glass Industry Survey

By Product Insulated Flat Glass Laminated Flat Glass Tempered Flat Glass Basic Flat Glass Other Flat Glass Products

By Application Automotive Flat Glass Architectural Flat Glass Other Flat Glass Applications



Flat Glass fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Flat Glass player.

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Flat Glass in detail.

Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Flat Glass.

The report covers following Flat Glass Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Flat Glass market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Flat Glass

Latest industry Analysis on Flat Glass Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Flat Glass Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Flat Glass demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Flat Glass major players

Flat Glass Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Flat Glass demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Flat Glass Market report include:

How the market for Flat Glass has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Flat Glass on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Flat Glass?

Why the consumption of Flat Glass highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

