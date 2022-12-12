Zeolites Market Demand, Overview, Size, Trend, and Key Players Names: Albemarle Corporation, BASF SE, Honeywell International Inc.

New York, USA, 2022-Dec-12 — /EPR Network/ — Global Zeolites Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Zeolites Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A zeolite is a microporous, aluminosilicate mineral commonly used as a commercial adsorbent and a catalyst. The term zeolite was originally coined in 1756 by Swedish mineralogist Axel Fredrik Cronstedt, who observed that rapidly heating the material, known as stilbite, produced large amounts of steam from its water content. Zeolites are crystalline solids with a complex, three-dimensional framework structure that contains pores of molecular dimensions.

Key Trends

The key trends in zeolite technology are the development of new and improved zeolite materials, the development of new and improved zeolite synthesis methods, and the development of new and improved zeolite applications.

The development of new and improved zeolite materials is driven by the need for zeolites with improved performance for existing applications and the need for new zeolite materials for new applications.

The development of new and improved zeolite synthesis methods is driven by the need for faster, cheaper, and more scalable synthesis methods.

The development of new and improved zeolite applications is driven by the need for zeolites with improved performance for existing applications and the need for new zeolite materials for new applications.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of zeolites market are their wide range of applications in various industries and their eco-friendly nature.

Zeolites are minerals with a wide range of applications in various industries such as petroleum refining, petrochemical manufacturing, water treatment, and agriculture. They are used as catalysts, adsorbents, and ion-exchange materials. Zeolites are eco-friendly and have a low carbon footprint. Their production does not generate any hazardous waste.

Market Segments

The Zeolites Market is segmented by product, application and region. By product, the market is divided into natural and synthetic. Based on application, it is bifurcated into catalyst, adsorbent and detergent builder. Region-wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Zeolites Market includes players such as Albemarle Corporation, BASF SE, Honeywell International Inc., Clariant, W.R. Grace & Co., TOSOH Corporation, Union Showa KK, Zeochem AG, KNT Group and Arkema.

