Pursuit Technology named ACT State Finalist in 2023 Telstra Best of Business Awards

CANBERRA, Australia, 2022-Dec-14 — /EPR Network/ — In the past, Pursuit Technology have openly stated how they seek to be innovative and cutting edge with their company and its products. For the second time this year, Pursuit has won an award that recognises their quest for innovation. Back in October, it was a place on the AFR BOSS Most Innovative Companies List for Technology. This month, they have been named ACT State Finalist for the 2023 Telstra Best of Business Awards.

The Telstra Best of Business Awards was created to give small to medium-sized businesses a platform to celebrate achievements and stories with their peers. Their goal is to recognise and reward businesses moving Australia forward and inspiring the next generation through ingenuity and resilience. The awards have been run for 25 years.

Pursuit Technology has been named an ACT State Finalist in the Embracing Innovation category. This category is for small and medium-sized businesses innovating with technology to develop solutions for challenges faced by modern Australia. It’s for those who achieve in problem solving, technology advancement, increasing accessibility or enhancing efficiency.

Pursuit completed four stages in the award program to achieve ACT State Finalist. While their bid for the award was centred around the company as a whole, a particular focus was on Pursuit’s Acorn LMS (learning management system) and its capability framework and mapping feature. This feature is the first in market to ensure companies with a capability-led strategy have a technology enabler in place to clearly build organisational capability that is linked to delivering on company strategy.

“For a while we have been quietly working on capability discovery within organisations and using that information to allow them to make more informed decisions for both their people and learning resources. We’ll continue to develop our approach to enabling true organisational capability.” said Blake Proberts (Co-Founder and Managing Director – Pursuit).

Now that Pursuit have made it as a finalist, they have been invited to attend a State Gala Dinner in Canberra to be held in February. Members of the Pursuit team will be in attendance and are confident of attaining victory in their innovation category.

The full list of finalists for the Telstra Best of Business Award can be found here.

Pursuit Technology is one of Australia’s fastest growing HR technology companies. Pursuit, via Acorn LMS, takes a different view to strategically enabling HR and L&D teams compared to traditional providers. Rather than focusing on analytics after learning experience, their products use workforce planning and capability frameworks prior to any learning. By linking to a company’s strategy, Pursuit products can inform organisational capability gaps and suggest education, deliver this education, then measure the impact – proving business impact by the HR and L&D team in a quantifiable way.