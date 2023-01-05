All Season Fans Make a Comeback in Winter 2022

Pune, India, 2023-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — Winter has arrived, and while some parts of North India are feeling the chill, others are as hot as they were in summer. As such, regulating temperatures across the country has been the prime focus for the furniture and interior decor industry. The new addition is gaining popularity among interior decor and architecture enthusiasts of all seasons.

The traditional association of fans with providing cooler conditions in hot weather is no longer valid. This presumption was eradicated when technology took over the furniture industry to provide temperature-regulating, sensor-based, automated ceiling fans. Fans can now run in homes all year round and regulate the temperature, humidity, and moisture level in a room as desired by the owner.

All-season fans and their temperature-regulating, highly effective blades blow air in different directions to provide customers. In fact, some of the best-selling ceiling fans in India are handcrafted and designed, taking into account all the requirements of a user and providing maximum efficiency with elegance.

This winter, fans that change the downward flow of air into an upward flow of air and keep air drafts in a room in check i.e. winter fans are making a comeback. With more of south India and the middle region of India still experiencing temperatures that touch 30 degrees during the day, there is no denying that fans have become an all-year affair.

Climate change’s impact on the world is evident year after year making it mandatory for everyone to switch to energy-efficient and energy-saving tactics. All industries have switched to a more sustainable approach. As such, the furniture industry is not far behind. Energy-efficient fans that consume the minimum amount of energy to provide maximum, results are in style.

It is predicted that the concept of predicting seasons will be completely eradicated within the next 5-10 years. Climate change would have had such a massive impact on life that steps in all sectors would have been required. All-season fans are a solution to the impending crisis around the world.

