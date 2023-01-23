Invisalign Treatment Now Available In Lafayette

Lafayette, IN, USA, 2023-Jan-23 — /EPR Network/ — Invisalign Treatment is now available in Lafayette, IN at Lafayette Dental Excellence. Invisalign is a modern and comfortable alternative to traditional metal braces that can give patients the same results but without periodic visits or uncomfortable adjustments.

Introduction Paragraph: Invisalign Treatment is now available in Lafayette, IN at Lafayette Dental Excellence. Invisalign is a modern and comfortable alternative for patients who want to straighten their teeth without the need of traditional metal braces. The process uses clear aligners that are custom-made to fit your teeth and mouth shape. Invisalign Treatment gives you the same results as regular braces without having to go through periodic visits or uncomfortable adjustments.

Detail Paragraphs: Invisalign Treatment offers many benefits for patients looking for teeth straightening options. Invisalign aligners are made from a smooth, comfortable plastic that is practically invisible when worn. The aligners move your teeth gradually over time and are designed to be used for a specific amount of time, typically ranging from 6-18 months. Invisalign Treatment can also be used to correct overbites, under bites and cross bites in addition to straightening teeth. Invisalign aligners are also easily removable when needed, making it easier to eat, drink and brush your teeth while maintaining optimal oral health. In addition, Invisalign aligners require fewer office visits than traditional braces and are a great option for adults who want to straighten their teeth discreetly.

At Lafayette Dental Excellence, Dr.Shane offers Invisalign Treatment to all his patients looking for a comfortable and effective solution to straighten their teeth. Invisalign Treatment begins with an initial consultation to discuss the specific goals and needs of each patient. In addition, patients will receive an Invisalign Treatment plan that outlines the course of treatment and estimated time for completion.

About Lafayette Dental Excellence: Lafayette Dental Excellence is a full-service dental practice in Lafayette, IN. Led by Dr.Shane and his team at Lafayette Dental Excellence is dedicated to providing a positive and worry-free experience for all their patients. In addition to Invisalign Treatment, Lafayette Dental Excellence offers other dental solutions including teeth cleanings and checkups, cosmetic dentistry, Invisalign clear aligners, and more.

For more information about Invisalign Treatment or other services offered by Lafayette Dental Excellence, please visit their website at www.highlandcreekfamilydental.com or call 765-807-0592 to schedule an appointment.