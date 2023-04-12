Suncrafted Cannabis’ New Offering is The Berries-Cranberries

Plymouth, MA and Middleborough, MA, 2023-Apr-12 — /EPR Network/ — Suncrafted Cannabis, a medical and recreational cannabis grower and retail store with a focus on sustainable practices in cannabis production, will unveil its Cranberry Sunnies, solventless rosin chews, on April 13 at a special launch party being held from 5pm to 8pm at the Speedwell Tavern, 47 Main Street, Plymouth, MA.

Suncrafted’s Cranberry Sunnies feature all natural ingredients locally grown. That includes cranberries from a local cranberry grower from Carver, Mass.

“Cranberries are synonymous with the Plymouth-Middleborough-Carver region. So it was literally and figuratively a natural idea to use cranberries in some of our products,” said Suncrafted Cannabis President Tim McNamara. “As we’re a Middleborough-based business, we’re grateful to the Speedwell Tavern for letting us come here Plymouth to share some information on the cranberry gummies and our other products.”

Those 21 and over are welcome to attend the event at the Speedwell Tavern. To RSVP, go to shorturl.at/hjzA9.

Later in April, Suncrafted Cannabis will hold its Grand Opening. Suncrafted opened for business in September 2022.

The Grand Opening will take place on April 20—AKA 420—at its store/farm at 477 Wareham Street, Middleborough, MA. A ribbon-cutting with local officials and members of the business community and the general public will headline the April 20 grand opening. Food trucks will provide refreshments with live music for entertainment.

Additionally, Suncrafted Cannabis representatives will also be available to share information on its products and educate visitors on the benefits of cannabis beyond recreational use.

For information on the Grand Opening and Suncrafted Cannabis in general, visit http://suncraftedma.com. Suncrafted Cannabis is open Sun-Wed from 9am to 6pm, Thurs-Sat. from 9am to 9pm.

About Suncrafted Cannabis:

Holistic Health Group, Inc. d/b/a Suncrafted Cannabis is a vertically integrated cannabis production and sales company housed all under one roof at 477 Wareham Street in Middleborough, MA. All investment, ownership and management is held by Massachusetts residents and the company serves both medical and adult use markets. The organization is focused on sustainable production with a medical focus using environmentally friendly techniques for contaminant free cannabis products. Patients and soon consumers can view and pre-order the company’s products at http://suncraftedma.com.