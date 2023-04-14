Hurd Family Dental Launches New Pediatric Dental Services

Lee’s Summit, Missouri, USA, 2023-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ — Leading dental care company Hurd Family Dental is happy to announce the introduction of new pediatric dental services. Hurd Family Dental now provides a full spectrum of dental services for kids of all ages with the inclusion of orthodontics and sedation dentistry.

Orthodontics is a specialized dental treatment that focuses on correcting misaligned teeth and jaws. It is an essential service for many children and can help improve their oral health and overall well-being. Hurd Family Dental is proud to offer this service to children, as it helps them achieve healthy and beautiful smiles that last a lifetime.

Children with specific needs or dental anxiety can benefit from sedation dentistry, a type of dental care that allows them to receive the care they require without anxiety or pain. Hurd Family Dental is aware that many kids could experience fear or anxiety when visiting the dentist. Because of this, we are pleased to provide sedation dentistry, which offers kids a secure and relaxing method to get dental care.

“We are thrilled to launch our new Pediatric Dental services, including orthodontics and sedation dentistry,” says Dr. Francis Hurd, head Pediatric Dentist at Hurd Family Dental. “These services will help us provide comprehensive dental care to children and ensure they receive the best possible treatment in a comfortable and safe environment.”

At Hurd Family Dental, we believe that every child deserves a healthy smile. We are committed to providing high-quality dental care and services that meet the unique needs of each child. Our team of experienced and compassionate Pediatric Dentists is dedicated to ensuring that children have a positive dental experience and receive the care they need to maintain a healthy smile.

To learn more about our new Pediatric Dental services, please contact Hurd Family Dental at +1 (816) 224-9444 or visit our website at www.hurdfamilydental.net .