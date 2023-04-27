Periodontist now available at BA Dentist in Broken Arrow, OK

Broken Arrow, OK, 2023-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ — BA Dentist is pleased to announce the addition of a new periodontist to their dental team. This expansion will allow the practice to offer more specialized services to their patients, including the diagnosis and treatment of periodontal disease.

Periodontal disease, also known as gum disease, is a common condition that affects the gums and the bone that supports the teeth. Left untreated, it can lead to tooth loss and other serious health problems. The periodontist at BA Dentist will be able to provide comprehensive care for patients with periodontal disease, including non-surgical treatments, surgical procedures, and ongoing maintenance.

“We are thrilled to have a periodontist join our team,” said Dr. Todd Gentling, owner of BA Dentist. “This will allow us to provide our patients with the highest level of care for their periodontal needs.”

In addition to periodontal services, BA Dentist offers a full range of general and cosmetic dental services, including routine cleanings, fillings, crowns, and teeth whitening.

About BA Dentist:

BA Dentist is a leading dental practice located in Broken Arrow, OK. Led by Dr. Todd Gentling, the practice offers a full range of dental services to patients of all ages. With a commitment to personalized care and the latest in dental technology, BA Dentist is dedicated to helping their patients achieve and maintain optimal oral health.

For more information about BA Dentist and their services, visit their website at www.ba-dentist.com/ or call

918-273-6213 to schedule an appointment.