Biliary Atresia success story of 6 months old Prisha

NEW DELHI, 2023-May-12 — /EPR Network/ — Biliary atresia is a rare condition in infants where the bile ducts inside and outside the liver are blocked, leading to liver damage and failure if not treated promptly. The condition affects about 1 in 18,000 infants, and it is the most common reason for liver transplantation in children.

Dr. Neerav Goyal – An award-winning Surgeon with a specialisation in Gastrointestinal Surgery and Liver Transplants suggests for biliary atresia early diagnosis and treatment are crucial for the best possible outcome. Parents and caregivers should be aware of the signs and symptoms of biliary atresia, which can include jaundice, dark urine, pale stools, and poor weight gain.

This is the story of a little girl named Prisha, who was diagnosed with biliary atresia when she was just 6 months old. Prisha’s parents were devastated when they learned of the diagnosis, but they were determined to do everything they could to save their daughter by liver transplant.

They consulted Dr. Neerav and hospitalised Prisha in Delhi where she underwent so many treatments. It was not an easy journey. The challenges were indeed multiple that feeding to was put through her nose to supplement feeds and achieve some nutritional rehabilitation while funds were being Prisha’s story stuck a cord and generous donation post poured in for her. At the end her mother donate a part of her liver and Prisha’s recovered beautiful after successful liver transplant

After the surgery, Prisha received ongoing medical management, including specialized nutrition and regular check-ups with her doctors.

Thanks to the timely intervention and ongoing care, Prisha’s liver function gradually improved, and she grew into a healthy, active child. Today, Prisha is happy and healthy.

Prisha’s story is just one example of how timely diagnosis and appropriate medical care can make a significant difference in the lives of children with biliary atresia. With proper care and ongoing medical management, many children with biliary atresia can lead healthy, productive lives and achieve their full potential.

Generally the treatment for biliary atresia typically involves a surgical procedure called the Kasai procedure, named after the Japanese surgeon who first described it. The Kasai procedure involves removing the damaged bile ducts and creating a new pathway for bile to flow out of the liver and into the intestines.

In some cases, the Kasai procedure is successful in restoring bile flow and preventing further liver damage. However, in many cases, the procedure only provides temporary relief, and a liver transplant may be necessary later on.