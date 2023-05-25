Lucintel Forecasts 3D Printing Materials in Medical Market to Reach $0.63 Billion by 2028

CITY, Country, 2023-May-25 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the 3D printing materials in medical market is projected to reach an estimated $0.63 billion by 2028 from $0.30 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 16.1% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing use of 3D printing materials to enable exploration of complicated body structure as an actual three-dimensional object, growing demand for human organ transplants, and availability of advanced and safe printing materials.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in 3D printing materials in medical market by component (system, materials, and services), technology (droplet deposition, photopolymerization, laser beam melting, etc), application (external wearable devices, clinical study devices, etc), end use industry (medical & surgical centers, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, etc), and regions.

Based on component, the 3D printing materials in medical market is segmented into system, materials, and services. Lucintel forecasts that the system market is expected to remain the largest segment due to the increasing demand from the healthcare industry for innovative full-color and multi-material 3D printing systems.

Based on end use industry the medical & surgical centers segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing use of advanced 3D printing technology to enhance surgery outcomes and reduce complications.

North America will remain the largest region due to the increasing operation activity and supportive funding from government and private organizations for the adoption of modern technology in healthcare sector of the region.

Major players of 3D printing materials in medical market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Formlabs, General Electric, 3D Systems Corporation, Exone Company, and Materialise NV are among the major 3D printing materials in medical providers.

