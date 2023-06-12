Ironwood Dental Care Introduces Invisalign Treatment for Straighter Smiles in Queen Creek, AZ

Queen Creek, AZ, 2023-Jun-12 — /EPR Network/ — Ironwood Dental Care is proud to introduce Invisalign as the latest addition to their cutting-edge dental treatments. With a focus on patient comfort and satisfaction, Ironwood Dental Care is dedicated to helping individuals achieve straighter teeth and improved oral health through the innovative Invisalign system. This state-of-the-art orthodontic treatment offers a virtually invisible alternative to traditional braces, allowing patients to achieve a confident smile without the hassle of metal brackets and wires.

Ironwood Dental Care, a leading dental practice in Queen Creek, AZ, is excited to announce the addition of Invisalign treatment to its comprehensive range of dental services. With a commitment to providing exceptional dental care and helping patients achieve their dream smiles, Ironwood Dental Care now offers the revolutionary Invisalign system. Their team of skilled dentists in Queen Creek, led by Dr. Brent Stanley, utilizes advanced technology and personalized treatment plans to provide a discreet and effective orthodontic solution for patients of all ages.

The Invisalign system utilizes a series of clear, custom-made aligners that gradually and gently shift teeth into their desired positions. Ironwood Dental Care’s experienced team of dentists begins the treatment process by creating a digital 3D model of the patient’s teeth, enabling precise planning and visualization of the expected results. Based on this personalized treatment plan, a series of aligners is fabricated using advanced computer-aided manufacturing techniques.

One of the key advantages of Invisalign is its removability, allowing patients to enjoy their favorite foods and maintain optimal oral hygiene. Unlike traditional braces, Invisalign aligners can be easily removed for eating, brushing, and flossing. This flexibility enhances patient comfort and helps maintain excellent oral health throughout the treatment duration. The smooth and comfortable aligners also minimize irritation and soreness often associated with metal braces.

Ironwood Dental Care’s skilled dentists closely monitor the progress of each patient’s Invisalign treatment, ensuring the aligners are effectively moving the teeth according to the treatment plan. With periodic check-ups and aligner changes, patients experience gradual improvements in their smiles over time. The treatment duration varies depending on the individual’s specific needs but typically ranges from several months to a year.

Ironwood Dental Care has been providing exceptional dental care to the Queen Creek community for over a decade. Led by Dr. Brent Stanley, a highly skilled and compassionate dentist, the practice is committed to delivering personalized treatments and achieving outstanding results. Ironwood Dental Care utilizes state-of-the-art technology and stays up-to-date with the latest advancements in dentistry to provide patients with the most effective and comfortable treatments available.

For more information about Invisalign treatment at Ironwood Dental Care or to schedule a consultation, please contact Dr. Brent Stanley at (480)-677-8580 or via email at ironwooddentalcare@gmail.com

Contact Information:

Dr. Brent Stanley

Ironwood Dental Care

Address: 35 W Combs Rd Ste 102,

Queen Creek, AZ 85140, United States

Phone: (480)-677-8580

Email: ironwooddentalcare@gmail.com