Fastest, Affordable, and Reliable Open Transport Car Shipping from Luxy Transport

Do you want your vehicle shipped from one place to another, and you have been searching for experienced and trustworthy transport specialists to ship your vehicle within 72 hours? You can always go for open transport car shipping services from Luxy Transport.

North Carolina, United States, 2023-Jul-03 — /EPR Network/ — In open car transport, vehicles are loaded onto an open trailer and shipped to their destination. As compared to other modes of shipping, open auto transport is more cost-effective and secure. The open mode of transportation is faster and more fuel-efficient, and it offers more transport options, making it more straightforward to book the preferred shipping date and time. Whether buying a new vehicle in a different state or driving it to where you need it, Luxy Transport can offer you open transport shipping services.

A representative from Luxy Transport says: “When you choose us for vehicle shipping, you receive top-of-the-line customer service from a team of knowledgeable transport specialists. They understand your requirements, present your options, provide recommendations, and offer a quote for your requests.” With vast industry expertise and an unscathed reputation, the vehicle shipping company is dedicated to making every move easy and hassle-free. As a bonded, insured, and fully licensed company, Luxy Transport offers you the peace of mind that your vehicle is safe on the road during transit. Need more information or want to get a quote for a vehicle shipping? Contact the team of experts at Luxy Transport and one of their transport specialists will get back to you as soon as possible.

Contact Info:

Address: 2500 Regency Parkway Cary, North Carolina 27518

Email: support@luxytransport.com

Customer Service: +1-800-492-7959

Emergency: +1-919-299-9986, Booking ONLY!

Website: https://www.luxytransport.com/