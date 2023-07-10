Shelling Orthodontics Introduces Clear Braces for Discreet Orthodontic Treatment in Boca Raton

Boca Raton, FL, USA, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — Shelling Orthodontics is excited to announce the introduction of clear braces as part of their comprehensive orthodontic treatment options. With a focus on providing patients with personalized care and innovative solutions, Shelling Orthodontics aims to enhance smiles and boost confidence in the Boca Raton community.

Clear braces offer an aesthetic alternative to traditional metal braces, allowing individuals to undergo orthodontic treatment with minimal visibility. Made from translucent materials, these braces are discreet and blend in with the natural color of teeth, making them an excellent choice for patients who desire a more subtle approach to straightening their teeth.

Clear braces function similarly to traditional braces, gradually shifting teeth into their desired positions over time. The treatment duration may vary depending on the severity of the orthodontic issues, but patients can expect the same level of effectiveness and precision as with traditional braces.

At Shelling Orthodontics, the team takes a personalized approach to orthodontic care. During an initial consultation, patients will receive a thorough evaluation and a customized treatment plan tailored to their unique needs and goals. The introduction of clear braces expands their range of treatment options, ensuring that patients have access to the latest advancements in orthodontics.

To learn more about clear braces and other orthodontic services provided by Shelling Orthodontics, please visit our website or call us at (561) 668-0761.