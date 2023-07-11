Programmers.io Launches iA Impact Analysis for IBMi Systems

Texas, USA, 2023-Jul-11 — /EPR Network/ — Programmers.io, a leading US-based IT Services and software development company and registered business partner of IBM, announces the official launch of iA Impact Analysis on June 21st. This groundbreaking solution provides swift and agile analysis for even the most outdated IBMi systems, providing a game-changing advantage to professionals in the IBMi community.

Anshul Choudhry, Founder and President of Programmers.io expressed his vision for empowering IBMi users, stating, “Our goal is to equip individuals with the best tools and a skilled team when working with IBMi. We believe our tool, iA Impact Analysis, will simplify work processes and help people better understand the system.”

Kip Kugler, Senior Vice President of Sales further added, “After three years of rigorous research and development, we are excited to get iA Impact Analysis into the hands of the IBMi community, offering a comprehensive solution to the daily challenges faced by IBMi professionals.” With its unparalleled capabilities, iA for IBMi delivers prompt and accurate estimates, resulting in significant time and cost savings. Leveraging cutting-edge iA technology, the analysis process is accelerated by an impressive 85% while improving accuracy levels by up to 95%. This quick and precise analysis provides more accurate effort estimations, enhancing project planning and execution at a fraction of the cost of competing solutions.

The iA solution reduces the development time needed on IBMi applications, while making them more accessible to users with limited IBMi system experience. iA Impact Analysis offers a robust suite of advanced capabilities designed to streamline application understanding and maintenance, making them faster, easier, and more efficient. Key features include creating a List of Objects and identifying where it is used, Source Scan and Source Location functionalities, as well as File Field details and Where Files are Used.

What sets iA Impact Analysis apart is its unique repository that allows users to add selected libraries, providing exceptional flexibility. Furthermore, the powerful Hierarchy Structure Diagram offers a visual representation of hierarchical relationships between objects within the application, facilitating simplified forward and backward navigation.

Experience faster, more accurate, and more efficient analysis of your IBMi systems with iA for IBMi. To learn more about the remarkable capabilities of iA Impact Analysis and how it can drive your business forward, visit the official website at: https://programmers.io/landing/impact-analysis/.