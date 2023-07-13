Revolutionary New Line of Luxury Deck Systems For Outdoors

Boksburg, South Africa, 2023-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — The Spa Company is proud to announce the launch of its revolutionary new line of luxury deck systems, Decking in South Africa. The Spa Company’s unique and advanced technology enables homeowners to design and create a personalized outdoor living space that reflects their tastes and lifestyle.

Homeowners can personalize their decks with various options including light fixtures, seating areas, fireplaces, pergolas, hot tubs, and more.

The company’s state-of-the-art manufacturing process allows for customization without expensive contractors or lengthy building times.

All decks are designed to be environmentally friendly and safe for family members of all ages. Each deck is made with superior materials such as durable hardwood and composite boards resistant to moisture damage and fading from sun exposure.

Free Deck System Design Consultation

The Spa Company offers Decking in South Africa’s free design consultations with experienced professionals who will discuss options and answer any questions. The consultants understand the importance of creating an outdoor living space that’s both functional and aesthetically pleasing. They also manage the entire process from start to finish ensuring that homeowners get the dream deck they desire.

With The Spa Company’s innovative technology, homeowners can turn their backyard into a luxurious living space perfect for entertaining guests or relaxing after a long day at work.

We also manufacture Saunas and Jacuzzi covers along with a relaxing treatment of Razul’s.

For more information about The Spa Company’s luxury decks and Jacuzzis.

ABOUT

The Spa Company is the leading provider of Jacuzzi covers, Lapas, and Saunas. With many years of experience in the spa industry, we provide customers with an extensive selection of products designed to provide the utmost comfort and relaxation. We have everything you need to turn your outdoor or backyard into a luxurious paradise.

MEDIA CONTACT

Phone: 082 894 8859 / 082 878 0116

Address: 111 Pretoria Rd, Witfield, Boksburg, 1459, South Africa