Get Customized Facilities Management Solutions that Cover Business-Wide Needs From Syntegra Services

WALTHAM, MA, 2023-Jul-16 — /EPR Network/ — Syntegra Services, the leader in company-wide facilities management services, is proud to offer its customized facilities management program. With more than 50 years of experience in the industry, Syntegra Services has been trusted by businesses across multiple industries since 1999. Whether customers need a comprehensive integrated facilities management solution or a standalone service, Syntegra staff will adhere to a personalized, customer-focused approach.

Syntegra’s Facilities Maintenance Services save clients time and money in the long run. The staff understands that cookie-cutter facility management solutions can’t always meet every industry’s needs. So, they work with clients to customize a white-glove integrated facilities management solution tailored to any facility, budget, or requirement.

Because of Syntegra’s honorable service to the community, they bring personalized packages and services and decades of hands-on experience into the industry. As Boston’s most trusted facilities management services provider, Syntegra Services is committed to providing the best solutions designed with each client’s needs in mind.

Syntegra is uniquely positioned to fulfill any business’s needs in facilities management. Whether it’s a commercial office building, laboratory, industrial property, or residential complex — Syntegra’s team is committed to providing outstanding service in these areas:

Commercial Janitorial and Painting Services – The cleaning services specialize in commercial spaces and are committed to creating a clean and beautiful environment for client employees and customers.

GMP and GLP Cleaning Services – The company’s technicians understand the critical nature of sanitized lab operations and can provide tailored cleaning solutions that work for any laboratory.

HVAC Services – Regular HVAC maintenance and services ensure that the building’s HVAC systems run smoothly, which can keep customers and employees comfortable and happy.

Lab Support – If a client operates a commercial space that needs a controlled environment, it’s crucial to partner with a reliable and trustworthy facility management company.

Consulting and Support Services – The team can provide a fresh perspective if clients are uncertain about the necessary steps. They have worked with business owners in the greater Boston area for many years and possess the expertise to help anyone achieve a successful operation.

Facilities Management – Clients can use dependable and personalized maintenance services to avoid expensive repairs or replacements in the future.

Syntegra also offers a comprehensive range of services to many industries in the local area. Within these standard services, Syntegra Facilities Services supports educational settings, offices, data centers, healthcare and government facilities, retail and banking, and much more. Why hire five companies to manage company facilities when hiring one good one is easier?

By enlisting Syntegra Services, clients can focus on their core business and reduce the stress of managing their facility. Whether it’s their preventative maintenance program or 24-hour emergency response, or lab cleaning for GMP and GLP practices, Syntegra’s goals are client-focused and minimize downtime and disruptions. Get in touch today and get a free, no-obligation quote to discuss any facility management needs.