SLB Electrical Contracting Inc. Launches New Website Design For Improved Experience

MIDDLETOWN, NEW JERSEY, 2023-Jul-25 — /EPR Network/ — Searching for a professional electrician in the Middletown area? One way to find a quality contractor is by looking online. SLB Electrical Contracting Inc. is excited to announce its new website design, which has just recently launched. The improved site will help customers in the area find them more easily online, as well as improve the overall experience users have while on the site.

The website, found at https://slbelectrical.com/, features excellent navigation from page to page. The sleek design offers visitors an easy-to-read layout packed with useful information on the company, images, and contact information. Their website also illustrates that they do more than residential electrical; they also work with commercial and industrial clients.

SLB Electrical Contracting provides Middletown and surrounding areas with quality electrical work customers can rely on. They mean what they say. Which only adds to its reputation of being an in-demand electrical company. On the website, users can read recently left reviews, available services, and more about the company.

Finding a serious issue with an electrical system is frightening. Concerns, including the potential for electrical fires, are a real threat. Far too often, repairs are delayed out of worry that the cost will be too high for the property owner to take on or that it is difficult to reach out to a company for a quote. With SLB Electrical Contracting Inc. and their new website, customers can easily request a free estimate. They’ve removed the roadblocks from contacting, making it a breeze to get upfront pricing information.

Electrical goes beyond making repairs to wiring, switches, electrical panels, etc. It can also include installing new lighting, electrical plugs, generators, EV car chargers, or upgrading home electrical. For those looking for an electrician, it’s important to know what scope of work a company can perform. The Middletown electrical company doesn’t miss a beat on their new site. Here users can browse through available services for homes and businesses like lighting, electrical upgrades, emergency electrical, etc.

ABOUT SLB Electrical Contracting

Founded by skilled electrician Steven Burke, who has more than 25 years of experience with electrical design and estimating, SLB Electrical Contracting has served the community since 2003. They are not only focused on the work they do but also on being a customer-first business. This means offering vital benefits like 24/7 emergency services, 100% customer satisfaction guarantees, excellent warranties, and of course, free estimates.

For more information on SLB Electrical Contracting Inc., please visit their newly launched website or view their business profile here https://goo.gl/maps/Q3jfjehwJUSeKDeq8 To request services or if you have questions, please call (732) 889-7914 or send an email to slbelectricalnj@gmail.com.