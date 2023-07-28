Antiblock Agents Market Anticipated to Flourish with Rising Demand in Packaging and Film Industry

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jul-28 — /EPR Network/ —

The antiblock agents market refers to the global industry involved in the production, distribution, and consumption of antiblock agents. Antiblock agents are additives used in various industries, primarily in the plastics and packaging sectors. These agents are incorporated into films, sheets, and other materials to prevent them from sticking together when stacked or rolled, enhancing their usability and preventing damage during handling and storage.

The antiblock agents market has been experiencing steady growth in recent years, driven by the increasing demand for packaging materials in various industries, such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods. The market growth is primarily attributed to the rising need for effective packaging solutions that maintain product integrity, extend shelf life, and enhance consumer convenience.

Prominent Key players of the Antiblock Agents Market survey report

The key market players identified in the Antiblock Agents market include:

W.R. Grace & Co.

Akzo Nobel NV.

Evonik Industries AG.

3M.

Croda International Plc.

Well Plastics Ltd.

Polytechs.

Polyplast Muller GmbH.

Van Meeuwen.

Tosaf.

Ampacet Corporation.

PQ Corporation.

Market Segmentation

The Antiblock Agents market can be segmented on following basis:

By Product Type:

Naturally Occurring.

Synthetically Prepared.

By Appearance:

Powder Form.

Bead/Pellet/Micro-Bead From.

By Application:

Limestone

Zeolite

Organic Additives. Bis-amide. Secondary Amide. Primary Amide. Organic Stearate. Metallic Stearate. Silicone Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE).

Inorganic Additives. Natural Silica. Synthetic Silica. Clay Mica Talc. Calcium Carbonate. Ceramic Sphere.



The insights for each vendor consists of:

Company profile

SWOT analysis

Main market information

Market share

Revenue, pricing and gross margin

