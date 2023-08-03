Spring Hill Early Learning Daycare and Preschool is Growing Future Leaders

Spring Hill, Columbia, 2023-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — Spring Hill Early Learning Daycare and Preschool dedicates its efforts to providing quality Christian childcare, daycare, preschool, and pre-K services to Spring Hill, Columbia, Thompson’s Station, Maury County, and Williamson County residents. With a structured approach to early childhood education focusing on life skills and strong character development, they are committed to helping children become lifelong learners and future leaders.

At their Christian learning center, children can explore a comprehensive facility spanning 12,000 square feet. With 13 classrooms, they can engage in tailored learning experiences. Additionally, their facility boasts three age-separate play areas, each designed with age-appropriate playgrounds and outdoor activities. The daycare also offers full meal service from its state-of-the-art commercial kitchen throughout the day.

Spring Hill Early Learning Center staff want their students to have the best possible experience. Teachers use a variety of teaching styles to ensure that students meet all learning expectations. At the same time, they prioritize knowledge, curiosity, creativity, and character, which are rooted in their values. Through their learning programs, they hope to provide an environment where students can thrive.

Spring Hill Early Learning Daycare and Preschool’s balanced approach provides children with the essential tools for success in school and beyond. Children that attend Spring Hill have access to learning programs like:

Toddler daycare

Early Preschool

Preschool

Pre-K

After school programs

School break programs

Staff supports a comprehensive program expressing health and safety, a foundational but unique education, character development that lasts a lifetime, and an enriching environment filled with delightful fun activities and learning opportunities. Teachers use an interactive approach to expose the children to academic, social, and emotional development by engaging in challenges that exercise their minds and spark curiosity. They also offer flexible hours so parents can pick up their children conveniently.

The early learning center’s mission is to offer each student a research-based Christian-focused curriculum like no other. They are committed to providing a safe, healthy, and enriching environment that will help shape the future of their students. Spring Hill Early Learning Daycare and Preschool staff understands the importance of instilling strong character development in children from an early age. With this in mind, they offer unique teaching strategies that will help foster an environment of learning and respect.

With their highly trained staff and stimulating educational materials, children receive the tools they need to become future leaders. Parents can rest easy knowing that their children receive a quality Christian education in a safe environment through research-based programs, compassionate staff members, and secure facilities. At Spring Hill Early Learning Daycare and Preschool, they are dedicated to helping children grow, learn, and succeed. For more information about their programs, please visit their website.