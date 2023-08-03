Wi-Fi Chipset Sector Top Companies are Cypress Semiconductor Corporation and NXP Semiconductors

Wi-Fi Chipset Industry Data Book Covers Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 Market

Grand View Research’s Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi) chipset industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts (2019-2030), key players competitive benchmarking analysis, government regulatory data, macro-environmental analysis, and technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, all such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

Access the Global Wi-Fi Chipset Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies

Wi-Fi 6 Market Growth and Trends

The global Wireless Fidelity 6 market generated over USD 9.90 billion revenue in 2021 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of around 4.6% during the forecast period to reach USD 24.10 billion by 2030. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing demand for high-performance network connectivity that can allow multiple users to access the network simultaneously at a consistent bandwidth capacity.

The Wireless Fidelity 6 market is expected to register a significant growth rate over the forecast period owing to the growing need for high bandwidth to mitigate network congestion due to heavy network load. Moreover, the growth is further influenced by the rapidly growing demand for modern devices such as smartphones, laptops, tablets, and routers with the supporting capability of new wireless frequency bands such as 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz. Additionally, offering Basic Service Set (BSS) colouring features in WiFi 6 technology allows users to improve network reliability in a dense ecosystem by enabling frames from the neighbour’s network. These frames help to minimize interference from other networks and boost the network speed. As a result, these chips are expected to witness increased demand across residential, commercial, and industrial applications.

Wi-Fi 6E Market Growth and Trends

The global Wi-Fi 6E chipset market size is expected to reach USD 39.17 billion by 2030, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27% from 2022 to 2030. The growth of smart homes and smart cities is driving demand for Wi-Fi 6E, which can support a large number of connected devices and enable new applications, such as virtual and Augmented Reality (AR), telepresence, and autonomous vehicles. Moreover, with the growing number of connected devices and data-intensive applications, there is a need for faster and more reliable connectivity. Wi-Fi 6E, which operates in the 6 GHz frequency band, offers more bandwidth and less interference, allowing for higher speeds and lower latency. The demand for higher internet speeds is a key driving force in the market.

With the increasing number of connected devices and the rise of data-intensive applications, such as video streaming, online gaming, and virtual & augmented reality, consumers and businesses are demanding faster and more reliable internet speeds. Wi-Fi 6E, which operates in the 6 GHz frequency band and offers more bandwidth, is well-positioned to meet this demand. Wi-Fi 6E can provide faster speeds and lower latency than previous Wi-Fi standards, allowing users to stream high-quality video, play online games without lag, and access cloud-based applications more quickly and efficiently. With the increasing adoption of Wi-Fi 6E, users can expect to see significant improvements in their internet speeds, enabling new applications and services that rely on high-speed connectivity.

Wi-Fi 6E is expected to be integrated with 5G networks, allowing for seamless connectivity and better user experience. The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the market. As Wi-Fi 6E becomes more prevalent, advancements in Wi-Fi 6E-enabled devices are expected to emerge, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other IoT devices. These advancements may include improved battery life, better connectivity, and enhanced features.Wi-Fi 6E is expected to see increased adoption in smart homes & buildings, where multiple devices need to connect to the network simultaneously. Wi-Fi 6E’s improved capacity, speed, and range make it well-suited for such environments.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Wi-Fi Chipset industry are –

Broadcom Inc

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

ON Semiconductor Connectivity Solutions, Inc.

Intel Corporation

Celeno

