Consolidated Chassis Management Launches New SACP 3.0 Onboarding Portal

Rockaway, NJ, USA, 2023-Aug-08 — /EPR Network/ — Consolidated Chassis Management (CCM), a leading cooperative chassis pool manager, announced the official opening of its onboarding portal to support its new South Atlantic Chassis Pool (“SACP 3.0”), following a soft launch that began in June. Based on a single provider chassis provisioning model, the new pool will start in October 2023, and motor carriers must register via the new portal to participate in the new SACP 3.0 pool to ensure a seamless transition and uninterrupted service.

The new onboarding portal offers a simple process for motor carriers to register so that they can access CCM’s new and like-new refurbished chassis over a vast network of 75 locations throughout the South Atlantic region. Registering in the portal will ensure a seamless transition from SACP 2.0 to SACP 3.0. Those interested in registering should visit the CCM website at ccmpool.com/sacp3.0/. Motor carriers will be able to reserve chassis through CCMShipments.com.

“CCM is committed to providing the intermodal community in the South Atlantic with the tools and resources necessary to ensure a smooth chassis provisioning experience,” said Mike Wilson, CEO of CCM. “SACP 3.0 represents an evolution in chassis provisioning in the United States. Agile and scalable, the new model is designed to meet the ever-changing needs of our customers in the region.”

The pool will offer more than 50,000 new and refurbished chassis to truckers, beneficial cargo owners, ocean carriers and other users. The pool is being established cooperatively by The Ocean Carrier Equipment Management Association (OCEMA), Georgia Ports Authority (GPA), Jacksonville Port Authority (JaxPort), North Carolina State Ports Authority (NC Ports) and Consolidated Chassis Management LLC (CCM).

SACP will be one of the largest fully interoperable chassis pools in the U.S., with more than 75 locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It will increase and upgrade the existing South Atlantic Chassis pool with new and refurbished intermodal chassis from major regional ports and key intermodal inland hubs. The new chassis have begun arriving at Georgia Ports, Jaxport, and NC Ports.

The onboarding portal is a user-friendly site that will allow companies to initiate interchange agreements and make reservations for SACP 3.0 chassis directly with CCM. This is a cleaner, more streamlined process than in the past, which required making the reservations with a third-party leasing company. The list of tariffs is posted on the site as well as a list of FAQs. For more information, please visit http://ccmpool.com/sacp3.0/.

“Motor carriers are a critical aspect of the intermodal network,” said Gene Bambach, CCM’s Director, Business Provider Relations. “This pool is being created to make motor carriers as efficient and profitable as possible, providing state-of-the-art chassis where and when they need them at the best pricing structure available in the Southeast. Motor carriers should register well in advance of the October 1 start date to help ensure uninterrupted service and avoid chassis penalty use charges for those who do not register by that date.”