Jessup Manufacturing Focuses on Eco-friendly Exit Signage for Building Owners

McHenry, Illinois, 2023-Aug-29 — /EPR Network/ — Jessup Manufacturing, a leader in photoluminescent films and strips, is continuing its focus in the fire safety market through the production of their eco-friendly glow-in-the-dark exit signs.

These glow-in-the-dark exit signs use photoluminescent technology. It is currently one of the only non-electric, non-radioactive options on the market approved for emergency exit signs, making it a top choice for sustainable construction and building emergency exit signage.

Jessup Manufacturing has been manufacturing photoluminescent products since 1992 and was among the first manufacturers to offer UL924 listed photoluminescent emergency exit signs. Through increasing demands for greener developments, this eco-friendly building product has taken center stage as a preferred option for building fire safety.

Thrilled to be working alongside major construction companies and in building renovations, Jessup Manufacturing’s glow-in-the-dark exit signs offer a lower impact to the environment compared to other emergency exit signs on the market. A few highlights include:

LEED points available for builders (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design is the most widely used green building rating system in the world)

Simple installation and minimal maintenance, lasing up to 25 years without electricity

Products glow in excess of 90 minutes through absorbing, storing, and emitting ambient light

Jessup Manufacturing puts its photoluminescent exit signs through rigorous safety checks and works with top regulating authorities for proper certifications. All glow-in-the-dark exit signs are UL 924 listed, meet NFPA Life Safety Code 101, OSHA requirements, and International Building and Fire Code 2009, 2012, 2015, 2018.

Whether your building is undergoing a renovation or is new construction, photoluminescent fire safety signage is an excellent option to offer a greener footprint. Contact the experts at Jessup Manufacturing to discuss how you can lower your buildings environmental impact with photoluminescent technology and glow-in-the-dark exit signs.