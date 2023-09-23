Revolutionize Your AV Experience with the 4K 60 Hz 16×16 HDMI Matrix Switch with HDR from HDTV Supply

Los Angeles, CA, 2023-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply, a leading provider of top-tier audio-video equipment and solutions, is proud to unveil its latest innovation, the 4K 60 Hz 16×16 HDMI Matrix Switch with HDR. Designed to meet the demands of modern audio-video enthusiasts and professionals alike, this cutting-edge product sets new standards for performance, versatility, and picture quality.

The 4K 60 Hz 16×16 HDMI Matrix Switch with HDR redefines how users manage their multimedia sources and displays. Whether you are a home theater enthusiast, a sports bar owner, or a commercial AV installer, this state-of-the-art matrix switch promises to enhance your AV setup in ways you never thought possible.

Key Features:

1. Uncompromising 4K 60 Hz Resolution: Immerse yourself in breathtaking visuals with support for true 4K resolution at 60 Hz, delivering lifelike clarity and detail in every frame.

2. 16 Input Ports, 16 Output Ports: With an impressive 16 HDMI input and 16 HDMI output ports, this matrix switch enables seamless connectivity for multiple sources and displays.

3. HDR (High Dynamic Range): Experience stunning contrast and a wider color gamut with HDR support, ensuring that you enjoy your content as the creators intended.

4. EDID Management: The switcher supports customizable EDID settings, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of source devices and displays.

5. RS232 and IP Control: Enjoy flexible control options with RS232 and IP control compatibility, making it easy to integrate into your existing AV system.

6. Seamless Switching: Switch between sources effortlessly, providing a fluid and uninterrupted viewing experience for your audience.

7. Audio De-Embedding: Extract and route audio independently, allowing you to send audio to separate amplifiers or audio zones.

8. User-Friendly Interface: Easily configure and control the matrix switch with the included remote control or through the intuitive on-screen menu.

For more information about the 4K 60 Hz 16×16 HDMI Matrix Switch with HDR and to explore HDTV Supply’s extensive range of audio-video solutions, please visit https://www.hdtvsupply.com/4k60-16×16-hdmi-matrix-switch-with-hdr.html.

For further information contact:

Press Relations

HDTV Supply, Inc.

TEL: 833-WOLFPACK (833-965-3722)

TEXT: 1-833-648-3777

WhatsApp: 1-833-965-3722

Skype: 1-805-732-2528

NEWSROOM: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/newsroom.html

WEB: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/4k60-16×16-hdmi-matrix-switch-with-hdr.html

EMAIL: press@hdtvsupply.com

About HDTV Supply: HDTV Supply is one of the nation’s top manufacturers and resellers of consumer electronics accessories and related products, with more than 12,000 products. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. HDTV Supply’s business strategy focuses on the customers’ needs come first. HDTV Supply began in 2002 with the aim of products specifically built for B2B, home theater enthusiasts and for custom integrators. Many products are created in house and manufactured in the USA to exacting specifications.

For further information about HDTV Supply and its products, please visit https://www.hdtvsupply.com