Revolutionizing Real Estate Offices: HDTV Supply Launches 4K HDMI Over IP Matrix Systems with Free Cell Phone App & Field Upgradeability

Los Angeles, CA, 2023-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply, a leading provider of audio-video solutions, has unveiled its latest game-changing product – the 4K HDMI Over IP Matrix Systems with a cutting-edge Free Cell Phone App and Field Upgradeability. This groundbreaking technology is set to transform the way real estate offices manage and distribute high-quality video content.

Designed for versatility and efficiency, HDTV Supply’s 4K HDMI Over IP Matrix Systems empower real estate professionals with seamless connectivity and control over their multimedia resources. The system’s free cell phone app allows users to manage and distribute 4K content effortlessly, providing a dynamic and engaging experience for both clients and staff.

Key Features of HDTV Supply’s 4K HDMI Over IP Matrix Systems for Real Estate Offices:

* 4K HDMI Over IP Matrix Systems: HDTV Supply’s state-of-the-art systems deliver stunning 4K video quality over an IP network, ensuring that real estate offices can showcase properties with unparalleled clarity and detail.

* Free Cell Phone App: The accompanying mobile app enables users to control and manage the distribution of HDMI signals directly from their smartphones. This intuitive interface enhances flexibility and convenience, allowing for quick adjustments and customization.

* IR Control: The system comes equipped with IR control capabilities, offering seamless integration with existing control systems. This ensures compatibility with various devices and simplifies the overall user experience.

* Field Upgradeability: HDTV Supply’s commitment to innovation is reflected in the field upgradeable feature. This allows real estate offices to stay ahead of evolving technological standards and adapt their systems to meet changing needs without requiring a complete overhaul.

“We understand the unique challenges faced by real estate professionals in showcasing properties to clients. Our 4K HDMI Over IP Matrix Systems with Free Cell Phone App & Field Upgradeability provide a solution that combines high-performance with user-friendly controls, enabling real estate offices to elevate their presentations and stay ahead in a competitive market,” said a spokesperson at HDTV Supply.

For more information on HDTV Supply’s 4K HDMI Over IP Matrix Systems, please visit https://www.hdtvsupply.com/4k-hdmi-over-ip-matrices-app-ir-control.html.

For further information contact:



Press Relations

HDTV Supply, Inc.

TEL: 833-WOLFPACK (833-965-3722)

TEXT: 1-833-648-3777

WhatsApp: 1-833-965-3722

Skype: 1-805-732-2528

NEWSROOM: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/newsroom.html

WEB: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/4k-hdmi-over-ip-matrices-app-ir-control.html

EMAIL: press[@]hdtvsupply.com

About HDTV Supply:

HDTV Supply is one of the nation’s top manufacturers and resellers of consumer electronics accessories and related products, with more than 12,000 products. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. HDTV Supply’s business strategy focuses on the customers’ needs come first. HDTV Supply began in 2002 with the aim of products specifically built for B2B, home theater enthusiasts and for custom integrators. Many products are created in house and manufactured in the USA to exacting specifications.