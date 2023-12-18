Hunar Courses Revolutionize Women’s Empowerment with Innovative Fashion Designing Curriculum

New Delhi, India, 2023-Dec-18 — /EPR Network/ — Hunar Courses, the forefront online platform dedicated to advancing women’s empowerment through skill enhancement, proudly announces the launch of its groundbreaking Fashion Designing Online Course cluster. This meticulously crafted program aims to equip women with the knowledge and skills essential for turning their fashion dreams into reality, covering everything from conceptualization to creation. Helmed by seasoned fashion designers with extensive industry experience, the online Fashion design course encompasses a spectrum of critical offerings:

Fashion Designing Course:

● Gateway to crafting fashion designs.

● Covers sketching, draping, pattern making, and sewing.

● Dive into fashion history, design principles, textiles, and more.

Garment Making Course:

● Art of creating garments from scratch.

● Includes fabric selection, pattern cutting, and sewing techniques.

● Gain expertise in basic tailoring and alterations for a perfect fit.

Fashion Illustration Course:

● Unleash artistic flair with a program covering sketching, drawing, fashion history, trends, and color theory.

Fashion Styling Course:

● Develop the ability to curate stylish outfits for various occasions.

● Gain insights into trend forecasting, color coordination, and personal styling.

Fashion Photography Course:

● Elevate photography skills with a focus on capturing professional fashion photos.

● Explore camera settings, lighting techniques, and photo editing.

● Delve into fashion history, trends, and styling.

Fashion Marketing Course:

● Learn the art of effectively marketing fashion designs.

● Create a distinctive brand identity.

● Master online and offline marketing strategies.

● Become adept at selling fashion products.

● Dive deep into fashion forecasting, trend analysis, and consumer behavior.

Seasoned fashion professionals lead all self-paced courses, ensuring a personalized learning experience. With 24/7 access to course materials and a vibrant course forum, students can engage with instructors and fellow learners to enrich their understanding and expertise.

A Level-paced Adventure

The self-paced nature of the course enables students to progress at their own speed with access to course materials around the clock. From working individuals to students, a large number of people can benefit from the services and courses offered by Hunar Courses. Time relaxation can encourage individuals to pursue fresh and additional knowledge and practice. Enlisted candidates can juggle their daily objectives and learn new topics as well as gain proficiency through skill-oriented classes. Interaction with both instructors and fellow students is facilitated through the course forum, fostering a collaborative and supportive learning environment.

Hunar Courses proudly holds an affiliation with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), a government organization at the forefront of skill development in India. The NSDC certification, recognized by employers nationwide, underscores the course’s credibility and relevance. The Fashion Designing Online Course is accessible to women of all ages and backgrounds, requiring no prior experience.

