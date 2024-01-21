Providing Comprehensive Car Maintenance and Services:AutoAmmy, is raising $300K with FasterCapital.

Dubai, UAE, 2024-Jan-21 — /EPR Network/ — Led by founder Youssef Mahdy, a highly experienced engineer in the automotive industry, Autoammy aims to streamline the car ownership experience by offering a wide range of services such as cleaning, resale, painting, and more. By leveraging the power of artificial intelligence, Autoammy’s website and application provide users with a unique and convenient platform to manage their car maintenance needs, saving time, effort, and money. Autoammy offers a comprehensive platform that revolutionizes the way car owners take care of their vehicles, providing a seamless shopping experience for maintenance, services, and spare parts.

The startup is based in the United Arab Emirates is currently raising $100-300K.

“Autoammy’s comprehensive platform and use of AI technology have the potential to revolutionize the way car owners take care of their vehicles.”

Through its Acceleration Program, FasterCapital will provide Autoammy with a wide range of resources and support, including reviewing their business model, mentoring, and helping raise the necessary capital to fuel their growth. With FasterCapital’s extensive network of investors and experts, Autoammy will have access to the guidance and funding required to scale their business to new heights.

Founder Youssef Mahdy expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to be a part of FasterCapital’s Program “The team at AutoAmmy is pleased to be accepted into the Acceleration program. We are looking forward to the support we will receive from FasterCapital to get our project moving”

FasterCapital are thrilled to welcome Autoammy to our Acceleration program,” said Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital.

