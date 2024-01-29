Connecting tradespeople with clients, SayPro Joins FasterCapital’s Acceleration Programs

Dubai, UAE, 2024-Jan-29 — /EPR Network/ — SayPro, a groundbreaking platform connecting tradespeople with clients, has been accepted into FasterCapital’s Acceleration program. SayPro aims to revolutionize the way homeowners, renters, and businesses find reliable and skilled service providers in their local area.

SayPro’s innovative platform utilizes GPS technology to match users with nearby tradespeople who are available to provide the required service. By addressing the challenges of finding vetted professionals, inefficient booking processes, and lack of transparency in pricing and service quality, SayPro is set to disrupt the home services industry.

The company is based in the United Kingdom and is currently raising $541K.

Through FasterCapital’s Acceleration program, SayPro will gain access to a wide range of resources and support, including mentorship, technical development, and guidance in raising capital. The program’s comprehensive review process will ensure that SayPro’s business model and technology are thoroughly evaluated and refined for optimal performance.

“SayPro’s unique approach to connecting tradespeople with clients using GPS technology demonstrates their commitment to providing a seamless and efficient experience for users. We believe that the solution has the potential to make a significant impact in the market, and we are excited to support their growth and success”, said Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital.

“We are honored to be accepted into FasterCapital’s acceleration program,” said Simona Cikanaviciute, Co-founder of SayPro. “This collaboration will provide us with invaluable support and expertise to further develop and scale our platform. We are confident that with FasterCapital’s guidance, we will be able to reach our goals and make SAYPRO the go-to platform for connecting tradespeople with clients.”

Contact Information:

FasterCapital

Office Court Building,Oud Metha,Dubai,UAE,306

http://wa.me/97155855663

https://FasterCapital.com

contact@fastercapital.com