Connecting tradespeople with clients, SayPro Joins FasterCapital’s Acceleration Programs

Posted on 2024-01-29 by in Financial // 0 Comments

Dubai, UAE, 2024-Jan-29 — /EPR Network/ — SayPro, a groundbreaking platform connecting tradespeople with clients, has been accepted into FasterCapital’s Acceleration program. SayPro aims to revolutionize the way homeowners, renters, and businesses find reliable and skilled service providers in their local area.

SayPro’s innovative platform utilizes GPS technology to match users with nearby tradespeople who are available to provide the required service. By addressing the challenges of finding vetted professionals, inefficient booking processes, and lack of transparency in pricing and service quality, SayPro is set to disrupt the home services industry.

The company is based in the United Kingdom and is currently raising $541K.

Through FasterCapital’s Acceleration program, SayPro will gain access to a wide range of resources and support, including mentorship, technical development, and guidance in raising capital. The program’s comprehensive review process will ensure that SayPro’s business model and technology are thoroughly evaluated and refined for optimal performance.

“SayPro’s unique approach to connecting tradespeople with clients using GPS technology demonstrates their commitment to providing a seamless and efficient experience for users. We believe that the solution has the potential to make a significant impact in the market, and we are excited to support their growth and success”, said Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital.

“We are honored to be accepted into FasterCapital’s acceleration program,” said Simona Cikanaviciute, Co-founder of SayPro. “This collaboration will provide us with invaluable support and expertise to further develop and scale our platform. We are confident that with FasterCapital’s guidance, we will be able to reach our goals and make SAYPRO the go-to platform for connecting tradespeople with clients.”

Contact Information:
FasterCapital
Office Court Building,Oud Metha,Dubai,UAE,306
http://wa.me/97155855663
https://FasterCapital.com
contact@fastercapital.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2024 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution