Rising Mining Activity in APAC and South America Spurs Global Geomembrane Market Growth, Projected to Reach US$ 5760 Million by 2032

The global geomembrane market size is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 2089.9 Million by the year 2022, accelerating with a moderate CAGR of 5.2% by 2022 to 2032. The geomembrane market size is anticipated to be valued at about US$ 5760 Million by 2032 end.

The geomembrane market is expanding as a result of manufacturers’ increased focus on introducing novel membranes. Additionally, domestic infrastructure development is accelerating in developing economies, supported by an increase in government measures to pour money into the sector. This further raises the possibility of having an effect on geomembrane market expansion.

Global warming and extreme weather occurrences are problems brought on by the rising pollution levels around the world. Urbanization, industrialization, and rapidly expanding economies have all contributed to an increase in garbage production worldwide. Waste management is increasingly in demand as a means of reducing pollution. The geomembrane market will be driven by the increasing adoption of geomembranes for the treatment of inorganic wastes like dangerous heavy metals during the projected period.

In recent years, the demand for metals and minerals has increased due to the rapid industrialization and urbanization of important nations like China and India. Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Mongolia, and Indonesia are among APAC nations that have drawn sizable mining investments. The mining sector is likewise experiencing rapid growth in South America. Major international mining firms now Favour it as a location for mining projects. This is driving the geomembrane market at a rapid pace.

In 2021, the largest geomembrane market share was accounted for by the application segment for waste management. Through stringent rules aimed at implementing waste management methods in the municipal and industrial sectors, governments are supporting the use of geomembranes.

The burgeoning shale gas industry in the United States and Canada is predicted to have a substantial impact on the sales of geomembranes in water management over the projection period. In addition, a good outlook for the Asia-Pacific building industry is anticipated to increase demand for geomembranes in water management.

Key Takeaways from the Geomembrane Market Study

With 31.7 percent of the total revenue generated worldwide in 2021, the HDPE raw material segment dominated the geomembrane market.

From 2022 to 2030, the EPDM raw material category, which held a sizeable geomembrane market share in 2021, is anticipated to experience the quickest CAGR of 6.5 percent.

With 58.7% of the worldwide revenue in 2021, the extrusion technology segment dominated the geomembrane market.

Government regulations and policies that are strict in order to promote environmental conservation.

The growing use of rainwater gathering techniques for conducting agricultural activities.

From 2022 to 2030, the geomembrane market in North America is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.3%.

Competitive Landscape in the Geomembrane Market

According to market research on geomembranes by FMI, manufacturing companies will probably spend more on advanced fillers to satisfy their customers. The companies are also focusing on inorganic expansion through mergers and acquisitions and contracting with e-commerce platforms to ensure that clients have easy access to geotechnical products.

Some major players in the market are:

Agru America Anhui Huifeng New Synthetic Material Co. Atarfil SL Carlisle Syntec Inc. Carthage Mills CETCO Colorado Lining International Inc. Firestone Building Products Company Geofabrics GSE Environmental Inc. Officine Maccaferri Spa Naue GmbH, Nilex Inc. Plastika Kritis S.A. Solmax International, etc.

Recent Developments in the Geomembrane Market

SOLMAX, a producer of polyethylene geomembranes, declared in April 2021 that it has reached an agreement with Koninklijke Ten Cate to purchase TenCate Geosynthetics.

A joint venture (JV) will be established in India to manufacture geomembranes for use in construction and civil engineering, according to RENOLIT SE, a film manufacturer with headquarters in Germany. The plant will also be located in the business’ distribution facility in Pune, Maharashtra, India, and it is anticipated that it will begin operating on January 1, 2021.

Geomembrane Market by Segmentation

By Raw Material:

HDPE

LDPE

EPDM

PVC

Others

By Technology:

Extrusion

Calendaring

Others

By Application:

Waste Management

Water Management

Mining

Lining Systems

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

