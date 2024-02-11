Lucintel Forecasts Stretchable and Conformal Electronics Market to Reach $1879.8 million by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Feb-12 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the stretchable and conformal electronics market is projected to reach an estimated $1879.8 million by 2030 from $125.8 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 44.2% from 2024 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand for smart wearable and integrated electronic systems and introduction of next generation electrical devices that can be easily used in various applications, such as on one’s body, on skin, or as biomedical implant.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in stretchable and conformal electronics market by end use industry (healthcare, consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace and defense, textiles, and others) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Consumer electronics market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on end use industry, the stretchable and conformal electronics market is segmented into healthcare, consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace and defense, textiles, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the consumer electronics market is expected to remain the largest segment due to the continuously growing preference for wearable electronic gadgets and increasing consumer’s inclination towards ultra-elastic and conformable electronics.

“Asia pacific will dominate the stretchable and conformal electronics market in near future”

APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing demand of electric vehicles, presence of huge customer base, and expanding manufacturing hubs by the major players in the region.

Major players of stretchable and conformal electronics market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. NOK Corporation, Flexcom, Fujikura, Sumitomo Electric Industries, and Zhen Ding Technology are among the major stretchable and conformal electronics providers.

