Lucintel Forecasts Specialty Carbon Black Market to Reach $4.6 Billion by 2030

According to the recent study the Specialty Carbon Black Market is projected to reach an estimated $4.6 billion by 2030 from $3.3 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2024 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand for plastic and coating in the building and construction, packaging, and automotive industries.

Browse 112 figures / charts and 113 tables in this 241 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in specialty carbon black market by application (plastic, ink, coating, and others), end use industry (transportation, industrial, building and construction, printing and packaging, and others), function (color, conductivity, and UV protection), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Printing and packaging market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on end use industry, the specialty carbon black market is segmented into transportation, industrial, building and construction, printing and packaging, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the printing and packaging market is expected to remain the largest segment due to increasing demand in the food and beverages, household products, personal care, and pharmaceuticals sectors.

“Within the specialty carbon black market, the plastic segment is expected to remain the largest application”

Based on application the plastic segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in packaging, plastic pipe, film, and wire & cable.

“Asia pacific will dominate the specialty carbon black market in near future”

Asia Pacific will remain largest region by value and volume and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by growth in demand for plastic, ink, and coatings in emerging countries, such as China and India.

Major players of specialty carbon black market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Birla Carbon, Orion Engineered Carbons, Cabot Corporation, Omsk Carbon Group, Philips Specialty Carbon Black, China Synthetic Rubber Corporation, Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd., Denka Company Limited, Himadri Specialty Chemical Ltd, Imerys Graphite & Carbon, Continental Carbon Company are among the major specialty carbon black providers.

