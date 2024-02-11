Lucintel Forecasts Diatomaceous Earth Market to Reach $2.1 billion by 2028

According to the recent study the diatomaceous earth market is projected to reach an estimated $2.1 billion by 2028 from $0.9 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 15.6% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for lithium ion batteries, growth in consumer electronics, and increasing demand for materials which provide superior chemical and mechanical properties.

Browse 107 figures / charts and 68 tables in this 205 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in diatomaceous earth market by product (natural, calcined, and flux-calcined), application (filter aids, construction materials, fillers, absorbents, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Natural diatomaceous earth market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product, the diatomaceous earth market is segmented into natural, calcined, and flux-calcined. Lucintel forecasts that the natural diatomaceous earth market is expected to remain the largest segment due to rising demand from filter aid and absorbent applications.

“Within the diatomaceous earth market, the filter aids segment is expected to remain the largest application”

Based on application the filter aids segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for calcined and natural diatomite in filter aid and construction material applications.

“North America will dominate the diatomaceous earth market in near future”

North America will remain the largest region, and APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period, supported by rising demand from various industries, such as water treatment, industrial applications, abrasive, medical and healthcare, absorbents, and crop protection chemicals.

Major players of diatomaceous earth market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Imerys S.A., Showa Chemical, Calgon Carbon Corporation, US Silica, Dicalite Management Group, Reade Advanced Materials, Jilin Yuantong Minerals, JJS Minerals, Qingdao Best Diatomite, Diatomit SP CJSC are among the major diatomaceous earth providers.

