Lucintel Forecasts Low Dielectric Resin Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2028

According to the recent study the low dielectric resin market is projected to reach an estimated $1.5 billion by 2028 from $1.1 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand for high performance PCB and growth in wire & cable market.

Browse 107 figures / charts and 68 tables in this 242 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in low dielectric resin market by resin type (fluoropolymer, cyanate ester, cyclic olefin copolymer, m-PPE, polyimide, PET, and others), application (PCB, wire & cable, antenna, microelectronics, radome, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Fluoropolymer market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on resin type, the low dielectric resin market is segmented into fluoropolymer, cyanate ester, cyclic olefin copolymer, m-PPE, polyimide, PET, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the fluoropolymer market is expected to remain the largest segment

“Within the low dielectric resin market, the PCB segment is expected to remain the largest application”

Based on application the PCB segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period

“Asia pacific will dominate the low dielectric resin market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market and witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by due to increasing production of electrical and electronics devices in China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan.

Major players of low dielectric resin market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Huntsman Corporation, Lonza Group, ZEON Corporation, SABIC Corporation, and Chemours Company are among the major low dielectric resin providers.

