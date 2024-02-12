A Comprehensive Analysis of the Stuffed & Plush Toys Market Set to Hit US$ 17,689.4 Million by 2032 | FMI

The global market for stuffed and plush toys is projected to expand at a 6.9% CAGR from 2022 to 2032, reaching US$ 9,089.4 million in 2022. The increasing demand from children for plush and distinctive figurines is driving market growth. The report projects that by 2032, the market’s demand will amount to US$ 17,689.4 million.

Rising preference for purchasing stuffed or plush toys for leisure and other purposes due to a growing passion for vintage cartoon and anime characters will boost the market. A significant number of children in the globe come from middle-class families, where consumers have significant spending power due to rising surplus incomes.

The growth of the world’s middle-class population is the key driver for the stuffed and plush toys market as demand for durable items and eco-friendly items grows. Discretionary income allows middle-class customers to purchase entertainment items such as stuffed and plush toys, expanding the worldwide stuffed and plush toys market’s customer base.

Key Takeaways from the Stuffed & Plush Toys Market Study

Action figures and model play are anticipated to boost the growth of the stuff and plush toys market

In terms of material, natural/organic segment is expected to lead the growth in the stuffed & plush toys market.

Based on sales channel, hypermarkets and supermarkets are anticipated to grow at an increasing pace during the forecast period.

The online retail segment is anticipated to rise at a rapid rate in the stuff toys market over the upcoming decade.

“Stuffed and plush toy manufacturers are developing strategies to expand their product line to gain competitive edge. Some of the key companies are focusing on innovation to increase product durability and features through extensive investments.” Says an FMI analyst.

Who is winning?

Leading manufacturers of stuffed and plush toys are focused on aggressive promotional strategies, advertisements, and new product launches that have driven sales growth of stuffed and plush toys market globally.

Major players present in the stuffed and plush toys market

J Sainsbury plc.

Hallmark Cards, Inc.

Nakajima USA, Inc.

Mattel, Inc.

Bandai Co., Ltd.

Lego System A/S

Hasbro, Inc.

Simba-Dickie Group

H. Scharrer & Koch GmbH

Spin Master Ltd.

Mary Meyer Corporation

Hamleys Global Holdings Limited.

Ganz, Inc.

GIANTmicrobes

Nici AG

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc.

Ty Inc.

Steiff Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH.

The Boyds Collection, Ltd.

Suki Gifts International Ltd

Other (on request)

Global Stuffed and Plush Toys Market by Category

By Product Type:

Cartoon Toys

Traditional Stuffed Animals

Battery Operated

Action Figures & Model Play

Dolls & Playsets

Customizable Stuffed Animals

Special Feature Plush toys

Puppets

By Material Type:

Synthetic

Natural/Organic

Blended Material

By Price Range:

Low

Medium

High

By Sales Channel:

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Multi-brand Stores

Exclusive Stores

Hobby and Craft Stores

Online Retailers

Other Sales Channels

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

