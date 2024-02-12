Global Membrane Microfiltration Industry Set to Exceed US$8 Billion with a Striking 7.8% CAGR by 2028 | Unveils FMI Study

Future Market Insights (FMI), a leading market research firm, has released a comprehensive study forecasting the remarkable growth of the Global Membrane Microfiltration Industry. The industry is poised to cross the US$8 billion mark by 2028, experiencing a decade-long Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.8%.

The research sheds light on the burgeoning market dynamics, attributing the robust growth to various factors. Microfiltration, identified as one of the newest alternatives to traditional heat treatment methods, has emerged as a key player in the industry. This cutting-edge technology not only reduces bacteria but also enhances the shelf life of dairy products while preserving their fundamental taste.

In the realm of dairy product preservation, traditional techniques such as pasteurization, heat treatment, and sterilization have long been employed. However, the adoption of membrane microfiltration in the milk sector is gaining significant traction, marking a notable trend in the global market.

The Future Market Insights study dives deep into the factors driving this substantial growth and presents a comprehensive analysis of the industry landscape. The report provides valuable insights for businesses, investors, and stakeholders seeking to understand and capitalize on the burgeoning opportunities within the Global Membrane Microfiltration Industry.

Increasing adoption of ceramic microfiltration membranes for cross-flow filtration in water plants is another key trend, as ceramic membranes help maintain a high filtration rate and ensure enhanced savings in membrane replacement costs.

Manufacturers in the Global Membrane Microfiltration Industry are producing robust microfiltration systems using large filter cartridges that occupy less space and eliminate the number of filtration system connections, thereby reducing maintenance costs.

A preference for continuous fermentation over batch processing is also being observed, with manufacturers increasingly deploying membrane microfiltration technology in their plants. These trends are likely to positively impact the revenue growth of the Global Membrane Microfiltration Industry in the coming years.

Increasing Applications in Industrial Biotechnology and Widespread Use of Large Molecule Biopharmaceuticals Pushing Revenue Growth of the Global Membrane Microfiltration Industry

Membrane microfiltration is finding application in the production of biofuel and biorefineries are incorporating this technology to lower overall energy costs and reduce industrial biowaste. Membrane microfiltration is also increasingly used in biodiesel processes where this technology is used to reuse water, especially in areas of water scarcity. The rising industrial applications of membrane microfiltration are fuelling revenue growth in the global market. Also, filtration is a critical component of biopharmaceutical production, and membrane microfiltration is widely used to remove cellular debris and other cellular colloids. With a growing adoption of large molecule biopharmaceuticals owing to their therapeutic properties, the demand for membrane microfiltration technology in the production of biopharmaceuticals is expected to surge shortly.

Membrane microfiltration is also extensively used in the food and beverages industry as a technology to separate and purify components and improve the quality and yield of food products. Increasing use in vegetable and fruit juices, fermented dairy products, milk and dairy products, non-alcoholic beverages, and other food and beverage products is expected to spur revenue growth of the Global Membrane Microfiltration Industry to a significant extent. One of the other critical application areas of membrane microfiltration is in water treatment plants. Membrane microfiltration helps remove unwanted particles from water before the water is treated for purity using other processes such as reverse osmosis. A growing need for quality potable water is further driving the growth of the membrane microfiltration market.

Future Market Insights Recommends…

With newer applications of membrane microfiltration coming to the fore, Future Market Insights feels there is a great deal of opportunity for key players operating in the global market. Water treatment and food and beverages are two important end-use application areas that manufacturers can target with their advanced solution offerings. China is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market for membrane microfiltration in terms of demand for the technology, and manufacturers would be well advised to focus on this region to augment their market share. By setting up robust supply chains in regions that are anticipated to develop at a faster pace in the coming years, manufacturers can benefit from the lucrative opportunities presented by local markets to up their current standing in the Global Membrane Microfiltration Industry.

Key Segments Covered in the Global Membrane Microfiltration Industry Survey

Membrane Microfiltration by Material Type:

Cross Flow Membranes PES Membrane Filters PP Membrane Filters PVDF Membrane Filters PTFE Membrane Filters PEEK Membrane Filters Poly Imide Membrane Filters Cellulose Membrane Filters

Direct Flow Membranes PES Membrane Filters PP Membrane Filters PVDF Membrane Filters PTFE Membrane Filters PEEK Membrane Filters Poly Imide Membrane Filters Cellulose Membrane Filters



Membrane Filtration by Application:

Biopharmaceutical Processing

Water Treatment Applications

Dairy & Food Processing

Chemical Applications

Others

Membrane Filtration by Region:

North America Membrane Filtration Market

Latin America Membrane Filtration Market

Europe Membrane Filtration Market

East Asia Membrane Filtration Market

South Asia & Pacific Membrane Filtration Market

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Membrane Filtration Market

