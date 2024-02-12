Global Moderate-to-Severe Acne Treatment Industry is forecasted to witness significant expansion, potentially reaching US$ 2.4 billion by 2033, according to FMI

In 2023, the global moderate-to-severe acne treatment industry demand was estimated at US$ 1.3 billion, and by 2033, it is anticipated to grow to US$ 2.4 billion. With a value share of around 25.6%, retinoid therapy led the global market in the treatment category in 2022. From 2023 to 2033, it is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of nearly 6.2%.

The moderate-to-severe acne treatment market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by the increasing prevalence of acne and the growing demand for effective solutions. Acne, a common dermatological condition, can have a profound impact on an individual’s self-esteem and quality of life, particularly when it reaches moderate-to-severe stages. This has led to a surge in research and development activities aimed at creating advanced treatment options that target not only the visible symptoms of acne but also its underlying causes.

Several factors have contributed to the expansion of this market. One of the primary drivers is the rising awareness among the global population about skincare and the availability of various treatment alternatives. Technological advancements have led to the development of innovative therapies, including topical and oral medications, phototherapy, chemical peels, and laser treatments, tailored specifically for moderate-to-severe acne cases. These treatments offer faster and more comprehensive results, addressing both inflammatory lesions and potential scarring.

Furthermore, the influence of social media and the beauty industry has played a role in boosting the demand for acne treatment products and services. The increasing emphasis on clear, blemish-free skin has prompted individuals to seek out medical interventions to tackle their skin concerns more effectively. As a result, dermatology clinics, aesthetic centers, and even traditional healthcare providers have witnessed a growing number of patients seeking professional assistance for their moderate-to-severe acne issues.

However, challenges persist within the market. The diversity of patient needs, varying skin types, and potential side effects associated with certain treatments require a cautious and personalized approach. Additionally, regulatory hurdles and reimbursement issues can affect the accessibility of advanced treatments, particularly in some regions. Despite these challenges, the moderate-to-severe acne treatment market remains dynamic and competitive, driven by continuous research, collaboration between dermatologists and pharmaceutical companies, and the increasing demand for improved quality of life among acne sufferers.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

By treatment, retinoid therapy accounts for US$ 318.9 Million in 2022 owed to the benefits provided which includes novel formulations, combination therapies, and improved delivery systems, providing patients and healthcare professionals with a wider range of options.

in 2022 owed to the benefits provided which includes novel formulations, combination therapies, and improved delivery systems, providing patients and healthcare professionals with a wider range of options. By route of administration, topical accounts for more than 45% in 2022 globally. Topical acne treatments are available both over-the-counter (OTC) and by prescription. While milder acne may be managed with OTC options, moderate-to-severe acne often requires prescription-strength topical treatments.

in 2022 globally. Topical acne treatments are available both over-the-counter (OTC) and by prescription. While milder acne may be managed with OTC options, moderate-to-severe acne often requires prescription-strength topical treatments. Hospitals holds about 9% of the global market share in 2022. Hospitals may conduct clinical trials and research studies related to acne treatment, including moderate-to-severe cases. These studies contribute to the development of new therapies and advancements in the field of acne treatment, helping to shape the market landscape.

of the global market share in 2022. Hospitals may conduct clinical trials and research studies related to acne treatment, including moderate-to-severe cases. These studies contribute to the development of new therapies and advancements in the field of acne treatment, helping to shape the market landscape. By region, North America held dominant share in world in 2022. North America has a strong emphasis on aesthetic dermatology, including the management of acne and acne scarring. There is a demand for treatments that not only address acne but also improve the appearance and texture of the skin. This drives the availability of cosmetic procedures and innovative technologies for acne treatment.

“The rising cases of skin & acne disorders and increased in adoption rate of therapies contribute to its higher demand and global expansion.” says an analyst of Future Market Insights.

Market Competition:

The leading companies are increasing their research & development investments in an effort to create innovative and inventive care with enhanced effectiveness, and affordability. With key focus on expanding their products, companies are strengthening their sales channels in emerging countries.

In January 2023, the manufacturing plant owned by Abzena in Sanford, North Carolina, was announced to be purchased by Pfizer, according to an agreement the two firms announced.

In May 2023, Roche’s India division purchased more than 200,000 square feet of office space with Brookfield Properties in the company’s commercial project in Pune’s Baner area.

What Does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the moderate-to-severe acne treatment market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2017 – 2022 and projections for 2023 – 2033. The global moderate-to-severe acne treatment market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader

The analysis is based on treatment (antibiotics, retinoid therapy, hormonal drugs, anti-inflammatory drugs, chemical peels, laser devices and radiofrequency devices), route of administration (oral, topical and Injectables), and distribution channel (hospitals, clinics, pharmacies & drug stores, e-Commerce and others), across seven key regions around the world.

Key Companies Profiled:

Johnson & Johnson

Bayer AG

Galderma

Allergan

Roche

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Stiefel Laboratories

Pfizer

Foamix Pharmaceuticals

La Roche-Posay

Proactiv

Cipla Limited

GlaxoSmithKline Inc.

Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sanofi

Key Market Segments Covered in the Moderate-to-Severe Acne Treatment Industry Research:

By Treatment:

Antibiotics

Retinoid Therapy

Hormonal Drugs

Anti-Inflammatory Drugs

Chemical Peels

Laser Devices

Radiofrequency devices

By Route of Administration:

Oral

Topical

Injectables

By Distribution Channel:

Hospitals

Clinics

Pharmacies & Drug Stores

e-Commerce

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

