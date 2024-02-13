Ecotel Tourism Market Anticipates Natural Rise to US$ 8,703.7 Million at a 38.7% CAGR by 2033 | FMI

Ecotel tourism market is expected to grow at a rate of 38.7% per year to reach US$ 8,703.7 million by 2033, from its estimated US$ 330.9 million in 2023.

Key Features of the Ecotel Tourism Market

Sustainable Practices: Ecotels implement a wide range of sustainable practices, such as energy-efficient lighting and appliances, water-saving fixtures, recycling programs, and the use of renewable energy sources. They often employ green building materials and design strategies that promote energy efficiency and environmental conservation.

Eco-friendly Amenities: Ecotels offer amenities and services that align with sustainable principles. These may include organic and locally sourced food options, natural toiletries and cleaning products, bike rentals or public transportation assistance, and nature-based activities or excursions.

Environmental Certifications: Many ecotels seek certifications and accreditations to validate their commitment to sustainability. Certifications such as LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design), Green Globe, or local eco-labels provide assurance to guests that the property meets certain environmental standards.

Community Engagement: Ecotels actively engage with local communities, supporting local businesses, promoting cultural exchange, and contributing to the social and economic development of the destination. They may collaborate with local organizations or participate in community initiatives to create positive impacts.

Educational Opportunities: Ecotels often provide educational opportunities for guests to learn about sustainable practices, local ecosystems, and the importance of environmental conservation. This may include guided nature walks, workshops on eco-friendly living, or visits to nearby conservation projects.

Key Takeaways:

The United States holds a significant market share in the ecotel tourism market in the North America region, with a value share of 11.0% in 2022. The rise in the travel and tourism industry, along with changing patterns in the standard of living, contributes to the growth of the luxury hotel market in the region.

The ecotel tourism market in the United Kingdom is predicted to experience a positive 7.0% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Further, the increasing awareness and concern for sustainable practices among tourists have driven the demand for eco-friendly accommodations in the country.

Australia shows promising potential in the ecotel tourism market, with a value share of 5.0% in 2022. The country’s natural landscapes, diverse ecosystems, and unique wildlife attract travelers seeking immersive experiences in eco-friendly accommodations.

Online booking is the most preferred channel, acquiring 28.0% of the market share. Tourists favor online platforms for hassle-free booking, digital payment transfer, live tracking, and enhanced security.

Package travel is the preferred choice for tourists, contributing to a 35.0% value share in 2022. Package travel offers cost advantages compared to individual travel, as it includes expenses for accommodations, transportation, and sightseeing entrance fees, often with discounts and special offers.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players operating in the market. These market players focus on following a few important strategies to reinforce their place in the market.

Segmentation Analysis of the Ecotel Tourism Market

By Booking Channel:

Phone Booking

Online Booking

In-Person Booking

By Tour Type:

Domestic

International

By Tourist Type:

Independent Traveler

Tour Group

Package Traveler

By Consumer Orientation:

Men

Women

Children

By Age Group:

15 to 25 Years

26 to 35 Years

36 to 45 Years

46 to 55 Years

66 to 75 Years

Regions:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

The Middle East & Africa

