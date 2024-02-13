Thin Film and Printed Batteries Market Soars to US$ 1.14 Billion by 2033

The Thin Films and Printed Batteries Market is predicted to be worth US$ 180.78 Million in 2023 and rise to US$ 1,138.14 Million by 2033. The market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 20.2% from 2023 to 2033.

Thin film and printed batteries have advanced in terms of their density, longevity, and better safety. The key players are driven towards technical improvement by the increased demand for these batteries in electronic gadgets and medical devices, allowing the batteries to become thinner or more flexible.

For instance: To address the drawback of solid-state batteries, the Tokyo Tech Corporation and Tohoku University have created batteries with lower resistance.

Market Opportunities

The development of IoT and wireless sensor technologies has led to a rapid uptake of wireless sensors worldwide.

Wireless sensors are now being employed in situations where they have not before been used due to the rapid development of energy-harvesting technologies like thin film and printed flexible batteries.

Microbatteries’ excellent form factors, ultra-thin profiles, and minimal leakage characteristics make it possible to capture energy. Thin film and printed battery manufacturers anticipate the rising popularity of energy-harvesting-based autonomous wireless sensors to provide new business opportunities.

Key Takeaways from Thin Film and Printed Batteries Market Report:

By 2033, the thin films and printed batteries market in the United Kingdom is likely to expand, with a CAGR of 19.3%.

By 2033, the United States is expected to dominate the thin films and printed batteries market with a valuation of US$ 325.6 million.

The thin films and printed batteries market was significantly expanding, with a size of US$ 150.4 million in 2022.

The thin films and printed batteries sector expanded at a CAGR of 24.3% from 2018 to 2022.

By 2033, China’s thin films and printed batteries market is projected to expand, with a CAGR of 21.3%.

By 2033, South Korea is expected to expand significantly in the thin films and printed batteries business, with a CAGR of 20.7%.

Japan’s thin films and printed batteries industry is likely to expand significantly, with a 19.6% CAGR by 2033.

By 2033, the below 1.5 V segment is expected to dominate the market, with a CAGR of 20.1%, based on voltage.

By 2033, the below 10 mAh segment is expected to dominate the market, with a CAGR of 20%, based on capacity.

Top Competitors and Their Winning Strategies

To improve their market positioning, makers of thin film and printed batteries have used various techniques, including new product introductions, product development, and acquisitions.

Samsung SDI Co., Ltd Enfucell Oy Ltd. Ultralife Corporation Blue Spark Technologies BrightVolt, Inc

Recent Developments:

In March 2020, Wearable Temperature Tag, a new product from Enfucell, was just introduced. The tag is built using a combination of SoftBattery, NFC, and a sophisticated temperature sensor.

With consistent investment in research and development, Samsung SDI secures breakthrough technologies and increases technological competitiveness. Moreover, Samsung SDI is taking a giant step toward the energy field by extending its business into the cutting-edge materials and components industry.

Imprint Energy said in August 2019 that the developer’s kit for their flexible, ultrathin, secure, printable batteries is now more widely available. The batteries were created specifically to power IoT devices integrated with Semtech’s LoRa devices for low power wide area networks and functioning with Bluetooth Low Energy and other standards.

Thin Film and Printed Batteries Market: Key Segmentation

By Type:

Thin Films Batteries

Printed Batteries

By Voltage:

Below 1.5V

Between 1.5V and 3V

Above 3V

By Capacity:

Below 10 mAh

Between 10 mAh and 100 mAh

Above 100 mAh

By Rechargeable:

Primary Batteries

Secondary Batteries

By Application:

Consumer Electronics

Smart Cards

Smart Packaging

Medical Devices

Wireless Sensors

Others

By Region: