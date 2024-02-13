Fiber Supplements Market Expected to Reach US$34.18 Billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 6.5%

The global fibre supplements market is expected to be valued at US$ 34.18 billion by 2032, up from US$ 18.21 billion in 2022, with a 6.5% CAGR over the forecast period.

Fibre, a type of carbohydrate, promotes a healthy digestive system. Fibre supplements are available in a range of forms, including tablets, capsules, and powders. Fibre has numerous health benefits, including decreasing cholesterol and maintaining steady blood sugar levels.

Fibre supplements are becoming increasingly popular because they provide brief relief from constipation and bowel irregularity. There is also interest in dietary fibre supplements for weight loss.

The fibre supplement business is expanding rapidly as more people realise the advantages of a high-fiber diet for digestive health. With our hectic schedules and high consumption of processed foods, fibre supplements are a convenient and practical answer. The growing emphasis on preventative healthcare and wellbeing is boosting demand for fibre supplements, opening the door for further market expansion.

Growing Awareness about Health Benefits of Dietary Fiber Supplements Fuelling Adoption

A significant transition in lifestyle and dietary habits of people is driving traction for fiber-rich supplements. Research on the health benefits of adequate fiber supplements has had positive conclusions. As per the European Food Safety Authority, fiber-rich products can enhance weight management.

Meanwhile, the World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF) estimates that roughly 45% of bowel cancer can be prevented with the consumption of proper fiber-rich diet and physical activity. Burgeoning studies showing a wide range of health benefits of dietary fibers are fueling demand for soluble as well as insoluble fiber supplements.

Fiber Supplement Manufacturers Adopting Smart Marketing Strategies to Drive Sales

Fiber has a unique taste and thus, it requires proper masking for a product to appeal consumers. Consequently, nutraceutical companies are increasingly experimenting with various fibers to develop fiber supplements that taste good.

Several companies provide taste-free, sugar-free fiber supplements, which the consumers can use as per their convenience. For instance, Benefiber powder is a leading fiber supplement that completely dissolves in beverages. Moreover, it’s tasteless, which means consumers can add this fiber supplement to any beverage. This growing adoption of in-trend ingredients in variants is likely to drive growth in fiber supplements market.

Favorable Initiatives & Recommendations Driving Adoption of Fiber Supplements

As per the World Gastroenterology Organization, dietary fiber intake recommendations vary across different parts of the world. Most of the guidelines recommend consumption of >20g/day. However, actual dietary fiber consumption is below recommended levels across many countries.

Fiber consumption in many countries, including the US and Europe is far below the recommended level by regulatory bodies. This is leading to long-term implications for public health, such as gastrointestinal disorders, rising cases of type 2 diabetes, heart diseases, stroke, and obesity. Fiber supplements allow people to boost the amount of fiber in their diets if they are not getting it in adequately from their diet.

Growing Gluten-Free Intolerance Creating Lucrative Opportunities in Fiber Supplements Market

Gluten-free is a rapidly growing food intolerance segment that continues to show significant potential in the market worldwide. Amid the changing consumer preference for gluten-free products, fiber supplements companies are increasingly focusing on providing high-fiber and gluten-free variants. For instance, Psyllium husk, which is commonly found in many fiber supplements, is a naturally gluten-free ingredient that has been helping its brand to comply with the altering preferences. Konsyl is also a gluten-free variant, just like most of Metamucil products. Furthermore, Citrucel makes the safest gluten-free choice among the purely soluble fiber supplements.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain of the global Fiber supplements market. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with Fiber supplements market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on Fiber supplements market segments and geographies.

management, as they help people feel satiate for longer.

Key Companies Profiled

Robinson Pharma, Inc.

Renew Life

Benefiber

Citrucel

Metamucil

Walgreens

Now

Optimum Nutrition

BarnDadâ€™s

Myogenix

Twinlab

Garden of Life

SPECIES

Key Segments Profiled

By Type:

Capsule

Powder

Chewable

Tablets

By Source:

Fruits

Vegetables

Legumes

Whole grains

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Application:

Blood Cholesterol Reduction

Gastrointestinal Health

Weight Management

