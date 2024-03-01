Shaving Through Statistics: Razors and Blades Market Targets US$ 4372.7 Million by 2032

The razor and blades market is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 3267.26 Million in 2022. Sales of razor and blades are expected to surge as the healthy CAGR of over 3.0% through 2032, is projected to reach US$ 4372.7 million by 2032

The market for disposable razor blades is expanding as a result of growing consumer spending on personal grooming goods and aesthetic consciousness, particularly among millennials and Gen-Z. This is a result of the disposable razor blades’ ease of usage, which is fostering the growth of the industry through recreational use.

The disposable razor blade industry is seeing a resurgence as single-use razor blade usage rises due to increased attention on cleanliness while shaving to prevent skin infections. Disposable razor blades that can offer such advantages are gaining in popularity as the demand for a close, comfortable shave grows, driving the market’s expansion.

Key Takeaways from the Razors & Blades Market Study:

Based on product type, double edge segment will witness fastest growth over the forecast period (2022-2032).

In terms of material, stainless steel segment is expected to dominate the global razor & blades market.

Online retailers segment will gain traction over the forecast period owing to the rising penetration of e-commerce industry

China is expected to spearhead the growth in East Asia razor and blades market through 2022 & beyond

India will dominate the South Asia razor and blades market over the forecast period (2022-2032)

“Rapid urbanisation, improved personal hygiene, greater population density, and the proliferation of transportation networks are triggering a rise in demand for razor blades.”- FMI Analyst said.

Who is winning?

Participants in the worldwide razor blades market have leveraged the use of product launches, collaborations, and acquisitions to expand consumer base and strengthen sales. To draw in

prospective patrons, manufacturers have attempted to employ innovative promotional techniques, marketing, and product debuts.

Major players in the razors and blades products market are Procter & Gamble, Edgewell Personal Care, Dorco, Ltd., Societe, Oscar Razor, Feather Safety Razor Ltd., Harry s INC, Phillips, Wahl Clipper, Dollar Shave Club INC among others.

Global Razors and Blades by Category

By Product Type:

Double Edge.

Single Edge

By Material Type:

Carbon steel

Stainless Steel

By Price Range:

Low

Medium

Premium

By Consumer Orientation:

Men

Women

By Sales Channel: