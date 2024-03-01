Hair Supplements Market Is Valued at US$ 2.86 Bn by 2031 – Data Analysis by Experts at Transparency Market Research Inc.

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

As the world grapples with the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new health concern has emerged – hair thinning post-recovery. Individuals recovering from COVID-19 are experiencing excessive hair fall, prompting a surge in demand for hair supplements. Manufacturers are swiftly capitalizing on this trend by offering a plethora of hair vitamins and supplements through various channels. However, concerns regarding the side effects of certain supplements, particularly biotin, are shaping market dynamics and driving the need for safer alternatives.

Key Players and Market Developments

Key players of Hair Supplements Market are Amway, GNC Holdings Inc., OUAI HAIRCARE, InVite Health, Nutraceutical Wellness Inc, Codeage LLC, HUM Nutrition, Source Naturals, Inc, Vital Proteins LLC, The Bountyful Co, Viva Naturals, NutraChamps, PHILIP KINGSLEY PRODUCTS LTD, KLAIRE LABS, Hair La Vie, Life Extension, New Nordic Healthbrands AB, Nutrawise Health & Beauty Corporation, Country Life, LLC, Brock Beauty Inc.

Addressing Post-COVID-19 Hair Thinning:

Hair thinning has become a prevalent issue among individuals recovering from COVID-19, leading them to seek solutions from trichologists and hair supplement markets. Companies are leveraging eCommerce platforms and social media to make hair vitamins more accessible to consumers. Moreover, the emphasis on maintaining overall health and immunity has led to increased consumption of vitamins B12, D3, and C, known to promote hair growth and prevent hair fall.

Navigating Side Effects and Safety Concerns:

While biotin supplements have gained popularity for their purported hair growth benefits, concerns regarding potential side effects have emerged. Digestive upset, skin rashes, and kidney problems are among the reported issues associated with biotin consumption. To mitigate these concerns, manufacturers are advocating for doctor consultation and promoting healthier alternatives through balanced diets. Additionally, consumers are turning to online sources for recommendations on gluten-free, hypoallergenic supplements to ensure safety.

Innovative Product Offerings:

Innovations in hair supplement formulations are driving market growth, with capsules and gummies emerging as popular choices among consumers. Capsules fortified with DHT blockers and omega-3 are gaining traction for their ability to promote daily hair nutrition and prevent follicle shrinking. Similarly, multivitamin gummies enriched with zinc, vitamins A, C, and E are addressing deficiencies and promoting healthy hair growth, particularly among women.

Market Projections and Strategies:

The hair supplements market is projected to surpass US$ 2.86 billion by 2031, with capsules expected to dominate revenue shares. Manufacturers are investing in R&D to develop affordable, hypoallergenic options that cater to diverse consumer needs. Moreover, personalized solutions tailored to specific demographics, such as men, women, and children, are gaining traction. Collaborations with retailers and strategic acquisitions are further propelling market expansion and product accessibility.

