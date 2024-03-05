Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Compressors Market Analysis by Size, Share, Growth Factors and Opportunities by 2033

The refrigeration and air conditioning compressors market is securing a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. The market is anticipated to capture a valuation of US$ 35.1 billion in 2023 and is predicted to reach US$ 47.2 billion by 2033.

Refrigeration and air conditioning compressors are integral components of cooling systems, responsible for compressing refrigerant gases to facilitate heat transfer and maintain desired temperatures.

Growth Factors

In recent decades, the demand for packaged and processed food products has witnessed a significant surge, prompting food and beverage manufacturers to ramp up their production capabilities. To meet this escalating demand, companies are investing in expanding their production capacity, setting up new facilities, and embracing advanced technologies, including refrigeration and air conditioning compressors. Refrigeration and air conditioning compressors have emerged as indispensable tools for preserving and prolonging the shelf life of food products. They are now being widely adopted by food and beverage manufacturers to regulate and maintain optimal temperatures within their facilities. By ensuring precise temperature control, these compressors play a crucial role in preserving the freshness, quality, and safety of food products throughout the production and storage processes.

Key Takeaways:

In the historical period, the market captured a CAGR of 2.4% in 2022.

The United States is estimated to lead the global market by securing a share of 18.2% by 2033.

Germany is significantly growing the global market size by capturing a share of 4.9% during the forecast period.

With a share of 3.2%, Japan is anticipated to drive the global market during the forecast period.

Australia is projected to capture a share of 2.1% in the global market by 2033.

Key Players in the Global Market are

Emerson Electric Co.

Danfoss Group

Huayi Compressor Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Nidec Corporation

Midea Group

Panasonic Corporation

LG Electronics, Inc.

United Technologies Corporation

MAYEKAWA MFG. CO., LTD.

GEA Group AG

Daikin Industries Ltd.

CAREL Industries S.p.A

Key Segments in the Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Compressors Market

Cooling Capacity:

Less than 5 kW

5 to 30 kW

30 to 100 kW

100 to 300 kW

300 to 500 kW

500 to 1000 kW

Above 1000 kW

Product Type:

Rotary Vane

Scroll

Reciprocating

Screw

Centrifugal

Refrigerant Type:

R410A

R407C

R404A

R134A

R290

R744

Others

Application:

Residential

Commercial

Medical & Healthcare

Industrial

Transportation

End Use:

Refrigeration

Air Conditioning

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

The Middle East and Africa

