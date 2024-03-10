Rowlett Dental Associates Introduces Comprehensive Dental Care Experience for New Patients

Rowlett, TX, 2024-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — Rowlett Dental Associates, a leading dental practice in Rowlett, TX, is excited to announce its commitment to providing new patients with an unparalleled dental care experience. Under the guidance of Dr. Keane Fedosky, the practice aims to make every first visit the first step towards achieving a fantastic smile.

Upon scheduling the first appointment of a new patient, they are encouraged to complete the required new patient forms beforehand. During their visit, they will be greeted by our friendly front desk team, who will review the forms and discuss the reasons for their visit. With a focus on personalized care, our team ensures that each patient’s concerns and goals are heard and addressed.

In the absence of gum disease, new patients can expect to receive a thorough dental cleaning and a set of X-rays to assess their oral health. Following this, they will have the opportunity to meet Dr. Keane Fedosky for a comprehensive examination, which includes a tooth-by-tooth check for decay, an oral cancer screening, an assessment of periodontal (gum) health, and a bite evaluation.

Dr. Fedosky takes pride in providing patients with a clear understanding of their current oral health status and collaboratively setting short and long-term dental goals. Through open communication and patient education, he ensures that each patient is empowered to make informed decisions regarding their dental care.

“We believe that the first visit sets the tone for the entire patient experience,” says Dr. Keane Fedosky. “Our goal is to create a welcoming environment where patients feel heard, valued, and confident in their treatment decisions.”

At Rowlett Dental Associates, patient satisfaction is paramount. Dr. Keane Fedosky and his dedicated team strive to provide patients with the information they need to make decisions that align with their objectives, budget, and schedule.

About Rowlett Dental Associates: Rowlett Dental Associates is a leading dental practice located in Rowlett, TX. Led by Dr. Keane Fedosky, the practice offers comprehensive dental care services to patients of all ages, with a focus on personalized treatment plans and exceptional patient experiences.

