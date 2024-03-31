JigNect Technologies Delivers Exceptional Accessibility Testing Solutions

Ahmedabad, India, 2024-Mar-31 — /EPR Network/ — We are proud to provide our contemporary accessibility testing services. These services are designed to help companies make sure that their technological goods and apps meet accessibility standards and requirements and can be used by those with conditions.

The growing efforts of firms to deliver inclusive digital experiences for all users have made accessibility testing even more important. Businesses can now efficiently handle accessibility difficulties and make sure their apps satisfy the highest possible standards for usability and accessibility with JigNect Technologies’ accessibility testing services.

Key features of Our Accessibility Testing Services

Thorough Testing:

To find and fix any obstacles that could stand in the way of people with limitations, JigNect Technologies carries out extensive app accessibility testing. This entails testing for keyboard navigation, color contrast, screen reader compatibility, and other features.

Standards Conformity:

The accessibility testing services make sure that programs abide by international accessibility laws, including the Americans with Disabilities Act and the WCAG.

Professional assistance:

To increase the accessibility of apps and improve user experience and happiness, JigNect Technologies’ team of skilled accessibility testers offers professional assistance and recommendations.

Customized Solutions:

Each client’s unique demands and requirements are taken into account while designing the accessibility testing services, guaranteeing a unique approach to accessibility testing.

Constant Monitoring:

JigNect Technologies provides organizations with continuous oversight and assistance to help them uphold accessibility standards and proactively handle any new accessibility concerns.

Cross-Platform Integration:

JigNect Technologies conducts accessibility testing to ensure that applications function across a variety of platforms, including tablets, smartphones, and PCs. This comprehensive approach guarantees a consistent and user-friendly interface for every platform and operating system.

Assistive Technology Integration:

We assess a range of assistive technology options, such as speech recognition programs and text readers, when performing our accessibility testing. We review these resources to make sure the applications they employ are suitable for users of technical assistance for internet browsing and fully operational.

Integration of Usability Testing:

JigNect Technologies integrates usability testing solutions into its accessibility testing process in addition to adhering to accessibility requirements. This integration guarantees usability as well as accessibility, emphasizing user delight in general, clear information display, and simple navigation.

Businesses can get access to accessibility testing services by collaborating with JigNect Technologies. Then only, they can:

Improve User Experience:

Make sure that every user, regardless of ability or disability, has a smooth and fair experience.

Lower Legal Dangers:

Following accessibility norms and rules can assist you avoid fines and other legal issues.

Strengthen Brand Reputation:

To strengthen your company’s image and boost customer loyalty, highlight your commitment to accessibility and inclusiveness.

“At JigNect Technologies, our mission is to equip companies to produce welcoming and readily available digital experiences,” said our official spokesperson. “With the introduction of our accessibility testing services, we are empowering businesses to interact with a wider audience and enhance people’s lives.”

Visit our official website to understand more regarding JigNect Technologies’ accessibility testing services.

About JigNect Technologies

A leading provider of software testing approaches, JigNect Technologies excels in functional, performance, accessibility, and other types of testing. JigNect Technologies assists companies in providing their customers with superior digital experiences by emphasizing innovation and client satisfaction.