Global Branded Generics Industry is Expected to Reach a Startling US$ 747.2 Million by 2033 at an 8.6% CAGR | FMI

The Global Branded Generics Industry is poised for a dramatic transformation, fueled by a dynamic healthcare landscape and shifting market forces. According to a new report by Future Market Insights (FMI), the sector is expected to experience significant growth, soaring from an estimated value of US$ 327.8 million in 2023 to a staggering US$ 747.2 million by 2033, reflecting an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.6%.

The surge in the branded generics market can be attributed to several key factors. Firstly, the expiration of patents for numerous blockbuster drugs has opened avenues for the introduction of branded generics, facilitating increased competition and affordability. Moreover, as chronic illnesses continue to afflict populations worldwide, there is a growing demand for accessible and cost-effective healthcare solutions. Branded generics, alongside pharmaceuticals reintroduced under new brand names, serve as vital components in addressing diverse medical conditions, bolstering the generic drug sector significantly.

Request a Sample of this Report

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1260

Since branded generics are free from patenting, companies are investing handsome amounts in this drug category. The market is set to reach a valuation of around 283.2 Bn in 2021, with top players in tier-1 accounting for 20%-25% market share.

The entry of new players, simple market authorization procedures, greater profit margin, and off-invoice discounts will expand the Global Branded Generics Industry during the forecast period.

As per the FMI’s analysis, despite the slight setback due to the pandemic, the Global Branded Generics Industry registered year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth at 4.9% CAGR during 2020-2021.

“Rising demand for branded generics across both developing and developed economies along with high penetration of pharmaceutical industry will offer lucrative growth opportunities for the branded generics manufacturers during the forecast period,” says the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from FMI’s Global Branded Generics Industry Study

China and India are spearheading the growth of the Asia Pacific market spurred by the increasing adoption of branded generics by large-scale pharmacy chains in the emerging economies

The U.S. will lead North America’s branded generics market, registering a growth at 3.83% CAGR during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The market in India is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to branded generics manufacturers backed by the expansion of the pharmaceutical industry

In terms of therapeutic application, cardiovascular diseases and diabetes are expected to account for a considerable market share

Oral solid-dose pharmaceutical formulation continues to be highly preferred among patients. The oral segment accounts for over 55% share of the global branded generics market.

Methodology Details Just a Click Away!

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-1260

Global Branded Generics Industry Competitive Landscape

Teva, Abbott Laboratories, Novartis, Mylan, and Pfizer are some prominent players operating in the Global Branded Generics Industry cumulatively hold around 20-25% market share.

Key players operating in the branded generic market are focusing on expanding their business in emerging markets. They are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, advanced product development and collaborations to gain a competitive edge in the market.

In October 2020, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals introduced NINDANIB (Nintedanib) for the treatment of pulmonary fibrosis in India. Glenmark has been amongst the first to launch the branded generic version at an affordable cost for the treatment of pulmonary fibrosis in India.

Global Branded Generics Industry by Category Therapeutic Application:

Oncology

Cardiovascular Diseases

Diabetes

Neurology

Gastrointestinal Diseases

Dermatology Diseases

Analgesics and Anti-inflammatory

Others

Drug Class:

Alkylating Agents

Antimetabolites

Hormones

Anti-Hypertensive

Lipid Lowering Drugs

Anti-Depressants

Anti-Psychotics

Anti-Epileptics

Others

Formulation Type:

Oral

Parenteral

Topical

Others

Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Click Here To Buy Your Detailed Report

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/1260

Author

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube