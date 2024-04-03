The Positive Displacement Pumps Industry: A Growing Market with Promising Opportunities from 2023-2030

Positive Displacement Pumps Industry | Forecast 2030

The economic value generated by the positive displacement pump industry was estimated at approximately USD 18.35 billion in 2022. The demand from various industries such as oil & gas, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and water treatment is driving this market’s growth. Positive displacement pumps, known for their precision and ability to handle a wide range of fluids, were increasingly adopted for critical applications where accuracy and reliability were paramount. Technological advancements, including the integration of smart and energy-efficient features, were enhancing the overall outlook of the sector. However, the specific outlook can be influenced by economic conditions, technological developments, and industry trends, so it is advisable to check more recent sources for the latest information.

Positive displacement pumps transfer the fluid mechanically by repeatedly enclosing a fixed volume with the help of seals or valves. The pump’s action is cyclic, which is driven by screws, lobes, diaphragms, vanes, or gears. These are preferred in the oil & gas industry mainly because of the limitations of the centrifugal pumps. Positive displacement pumps work at lower speeds which makes them less prone to damages caused by high viscosity oils and slurries. These are used when applications require accurate dosing. The industry is further segmented into reciprocating and rotary pumps.

The rise of Industrial IoT is poised to transform the manufacturing environment by developing a digitally connected ecosystem. End-users across multiple industry verticals are eager to invest in IoT technologies that enable them to make their assets smarter and more intuitive in the current context, with increased demand to control operating expenditure and improve production efficiency. This trend is influencing the positive displacement pumps industry, where several leading and niche manufacturers are actively investigating IoT-based solutions to integrate intelligence into their product offerings.

Rotary Pumps Market Growth & Trends

The global rotary pumps market size is anticipated to reach USD 14.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising demand for fluid handling across diverse industries like oil & gas, chemicals, and wastewater treatment has emerged as the primary driving force behind the market growth. Rotary pumps are gaining prominence due to their versatility in managing a wide range of fluids with varying viscosities, making them a preferred choice. The market is significantly shaped by the expansion of end-use industries, such as oil & gas, food processing, and chemical processing industries.

In addition, for oil & gas and food processing industries, it is essential to control the process variables, such as discharge rate & pressure of the fluid. This kind of process control can be easily done with the help of rotary pumps, as they are known for their reliability, versatility, and ability to handle a wide range of fluids. In the oil & gas industry, the American Petroleum Institute (API) has set up standards for various equipment for their use in different industries, including pumps. API Standard 676 covers standards and guidelines for positive displacement rotary pumps. Furthermore, the Hydraulic Institute provides standards related to rotary pumps in the pump industry. It covers standards regarding pump design, testing, installation, and operation.

Reciprocating Pumps Market Growth & Trends

The global reciprocating pumps market size is anticipated to reach USD 11.7 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 – 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The expansion of industries such as manufacturing, chemicals, and wastewater treatment is fueling the growth of the reciprocating pumps industry. These pumps play an important role in generating high-pressure fluid. These highly pressurized fluids are then further utilized in hydraulic systems and manufacturing operations. Reciprocating pumps are categorized as positive displacement pumps capable of displacing a consistent volume of fluid at elevated pressures.

The reciprocating pumps rely on back-and-forth motion of a piston, plunger, or diaphragm to substantially elevate fluid pressure, facilitating the transfer of fluids from one location to another. In the oil and gas industry, the American Petroleum Institute (API) has set up the standards for various equipment being used, including pumps. API Standard 674 covers standards and guidelines for the positive displacement reciprocating pumps. Furthermore, the Hydraulic Institute, the global authority on pumps and pumping systems, has been providing guidelines & standards regarding the pumps. The ANSI/HI 6.1-6.5 standards cover various aspects of reciprocating power pumps, including their design, operation, and testing.

Competitive Insights

Major market players include Ingersoll Rand SPX Flow; Alfa Laval; Viking Pump, Inc.; Grundfos; Schlumberger Limited; KSB Group; and Sulzer Ltd. Positive displacement pump manufacturers adopt strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships & joint ventures, new product developments, distributor agreements, new online channels, and geographical expansions, to gain greater market presence and cater to the ever-changing consumer requirements.

