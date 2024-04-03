Employee Background Screening Services Procurement, Pricing Models and Revenue Forecasts 2030

Employee Background Screening Services Cost and Pricing Analysis

In this employee background screening services procurement intelligence report, we have estimated the pricing of the key cost components. Financial integrity checks, criminal record checks, and ID verification form the largest cost component of the employee background screening services category. The financial integrity check is used to identify potential candidates for employment by verifying their financial history. This includes checking their credit report, bank statements, and other financial records. Some companies or agencies offer basic plans, which can cost between USD 15 and USD 30 per report. It includes basic criminal and identification verification as well as searches of the national criminal database and the sex offender registry. For every report, a standard plan can cost between USD 30 and USD 60 which includes everything from the basic plan along with domestic watch lists and county criminal courts. Premium plans can cost between USD 60 and USD 80 for each report. This includes verifications of employment and education and many other requirements depending on the client’s needs in addition to inclusions from standard and basic plans.

Operational Capabilities – Employee Background Screening Services

Industries Served – 25%

Employee Strength – 25%

Years in Service – 20%

Key Clients – 10%

Geographical Presence – 10%

Revenue Generated – 10%

Functional Capabilities – Employee Background Screening Services

Employment Verification – 20%

Reference Checks – 20%

Education Verification – 20%

Criminal Background Checks – 20%

Others – 20%

Rate Benchmarking

Employee background screening services are more expensive in the U.S. due to factors such as the larger economy, stricter regulatory environment, higher data costs, and higher labor costs. The cost of labor and data is higher in the U.S. due to more availability of data, higher minimum wages, and more expensive benefits. However, the cost of background screening services can also vary depending on the employer’s specific needs, such as a background check that includes criminal history and credit checks. This can in turn increase the price. Due to considerations including higher living costs, data prices, labor costs, and more challenging regulatory environments, Canada’s employment background screening services are slightly less expensive than those in the U.S.

The price of background screening services, however, can differ based on the requirements of the business, such as a background check that includes both a criminal and a few other background checks such as residential or education, media checks, etc. Prices for background check services in the U.S. can start from USD 150 compared to Canada, where prices can start from USD 100 depending on different requirements. The Department of public safety charges USD 15 for fingerprint-based checks, while the FBI charges USD 13.25, with an additional fee of USD 11 for foster and adoptive parent applicants and volunteers.

List of Key Suppliers

Pinkerton Consulting & Investigations, Inc

HireRight, LLC

A-Check America Inc.

Verity Screening Solutions

Capita Plc

Triton

DataFlow Group

Sterling Talent Solutions

First Advantage Corporation

Accurate Background

In April 2022, Checkr acquired GoodHire, a leading provider of self-service background checks for small businesses, as part of its expansion strategy in the rapidly growing small and midsize business segment.

In February 2022, Checkr, a software firm, announced the acquisition of Canadian company ModoHR Technologies Inc. As a result of the acquisition, Checkr clients would have greater access to Canadian background check information. The acquisition of ModoHR was a strategic move toward global expansion.

In Jan 2022, Credence, one of the leading providers of international background checks based in the U.K, was acquired by Certn. Credence specialized in providing a faster, automated background check process, which enhanced the candidate’s experience. Through this partnership, Certn was able to expand its geographic reach by serving markets in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).

Employee Background Screening Services Procurement Intelligence Report Scope

Employee Background Screening Services Category Growth Rate : CAGR of 9.9% from 2023 to 2030

CAGR of 9.9% from 2023 to 2030 Pricing Growth Outlook : 6% – 8% (Annually)

6% – 8% (Annually) Pricing Models : Volume-based pricing model and flat rate pricing model

Volume-based pricing model and flat rate pricing model Supplier Selection Scope : Cost and pricing, past engagements, productivity, geographical presence

Cost and pricing, past engagements, productivity, geographical presence Supplier Selection Criteria : Employment verification, reference check, education verification, criminal background checks, technical specifications, operational capabilities, regulatory standards and mandates, category innovations, and others.

Employment verification, reference check, education verification, criminal background checks, technical specifications, operational capabilities, regulatory standards and mandates, category innovations, and others. Report Coverage : Revenue forecast, supplier ranking, supplier positioning matrix, emerging technology, pricing models, cost structure, competitive landscape, growth factors, trends, engagement, and operating model

