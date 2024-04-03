What are the Top Technological Innovations Impacting the Bicycle Industry Today?

Bicycle Industry Data Book – Bicycle, Bicycle Accessories and Cargo Bikes Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

The global Bicycle Industry was estimated at USD 76.01 billion in 2022 and is expanding at a significant CAGR of 9.5% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.

Grand View Research’s bicycle sector data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts (2017-2030), key players’ competitive benchmarking analysis, government regulatory data, macro-environmental analysis, and technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, all such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

Bicycle Accessories Market Growth & Trends

The global bicycle accessories market size is anticipated to reach USD 20.49 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is predicted to grow due to the rising popularity of cycling for leisure activities and increasing awareness about the health benefits that come with it. As a mode of transportation, bicycles are becoming a preferred option for short-distance commutes, as they are time-efficient and can help avoid traffic congestion and limited parking spaces. As a result, more people are considering bicycles as their primary transportation option. Apart from this, rising traffic on roads has made bicycle users more concerned about safety, which also helped the market grow, as the sales of protective gear, such as helmets, riding jackets, and cycling gloves, are increasing.

In addition, the accessories add up to the riding comfort. With growing concerns about the environment, health, and urban congestion, more people are turning to bicycles as a means of transportation. This increased interest in bicycling has led to a greater demand for high-quality bicycle accessories. In addition, with an increase in the number of bicyclists on the road, there is a growing concern for their safety. As a result, there is a greater demand for accessories that can increase visibility, such as lights and reflectors, as well as protective gear like helmets. Also, consumers are primarily focused on avoiding crowded places and public transportation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Apparel is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period. Cycling apparel is designed to be comfortable and flexible, allowing cyclists to move freely and comfortably while riding.

Bicycle Market Growth & Trends

The global bicycle market size is anticipated to reach USD 135.02 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing adoption of cycling as a form of leisure and awareness regarding the health benefits associated with cycling are the factors expected to bolster the market growth. Bicycles are being preferred for short-distance commutes as they save considerable time as compared to other vehicles. Moreover, limited parking spaces and growing traffic congestions are prompting people to reconsider bicycles as a primary option for the commute.

Rising emphasis on the use of non-polluting vehicles for short-distance commutes by governments across the world is anticipated to positively influence market growth. The fact that bicycles do not emit any pollutants is projected to drive their demand in the near future. Moreover, consumers are rapidly moving toward online distribution channels to buy a bicycle due to several key factors, including doorstep delivery and replacement and the availability of a variety of products. Additionally, due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers are mainly focused on avoiding crowded places to prevent themselves from virus infections.

