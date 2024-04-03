Global PD-1/PD-L1 Inhibitors Industry will leap to US$123.3 Billion by 2033, with a remarkable compound annual growth rate of 9.6% | FMI Reveals

The Global PD-1/PD-L1 Inhibitors Industry is on track for a significant surge, according to a recent market analysis. The market, currently valued at US$49.5 billion in 2023, is expected to skyrocket to a staggering US$123.3 billion by 2033, reflecting a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.6%.

Because of the growing worldwide cancer burden, the usage of PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors, which are essential immune checkpoint inhibitors used as front-line treatments for a variety of cancers, has increased significantly. Pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA) is in high demand around the world due to its proven efficacy in treating a wide range of FDA-approved disorders. As a result, market participants are investing extensively in the development of these products, a trend that is expected to continue during the forecast period.

The increased R&D activities are projected to generate considerable growth potential for key competitors in the global PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors industry.

Market participants, for example, are expanding their spending in research and development to fulfil increased demand.

Anti-PD-1 and anti-PD-L1 immunotherapies for patients with metastatic melanomas are being developed by researchers at Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Centre. The therapy’s purpose is not to directly destroy cancer cells, but to disrupt a route that protects tumour cells from immune system components capable of fighting cancer.

Global PD-1/PD-L1 Inhibitors Industry Key Takeaways

The hospital pharmacies category is predicted to have a considerable market share of 48.3% over the projection period because of its vast client base, rising healthcare expenses, and rising cases of diseases such as lung and bladder cancer, melanoma, Hodgkin lymphoma, and others.

By 2033, the United States is expected to generate US$ 23.4 billion in revenue. The government is increasing funding and support for cancer drug development. A boom in market research and development for new and innovative pharmaceuticals is also supporting regional growth.

China is expected to be a lucrative market, with a 14.0% annual growth rate. The sale of approved therapies and the increasing occurrence of blood-related tumours are two of the key causes for the significant rise of the PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors market. Vendors' rising patient support programmes are moving the market in this region ahead.

Pembrolizumab is expected to grow at an 8.7% annual pace throughout the forecast period, reaching a significant market share of 49.5% in 2022. Pembrolizumab's use has expanded due to its established efficacy in treating FDA-approved indications such as head and neck squamous cell cancer (HNSCC), non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), melanoma, and others.

Tamil Nadu in India is developing a treatment policy to identify 66.0% of cancer patients in the first and second stages by 2030, allowing for proper treatment. As a result, such a policy is expected to fuel demand for PD-1 inhibitor drugs, propelling the growth of the segment over the forecast period

Manufacturers are Constantly Evolving Business Models

Companies in the PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors market are moderately competitive by nature, with several key players present. These players are part of several strategic alliances. The agreement and system automation speed up the manufacturer’s strategy to capitalize on market share and capture a sizable market share.

Global PD-1/PD-L1 Inhibitors Industry Key Players:

Akeso Inc.

Alphamab Oncology

Amgen Inc.

AstraZeneca Plc

BeiGene Ltd.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Co.

Others

Latest Developments in the Global PD-1/PD-L1 Inhibitors Industry

Novartis International AG acquired The Medicines Company in January 2020. This acquisition aided Novartis in using a vaccine-like approach to treat the world’s leading cause of mortality and disability.

Merck announced the FDA approval of KEYTRUDA, Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, in combination with chemotherapy, with or without bevacizumab, in October 2021. Patients with persistent, recurrent, or metastatic cervical cancer whose tumours express PD-L1 (Combined Positive Score [CPS] 1) as determined by an FDA-approved test are given the therapy.

Global PD-1/PD-L1 Inhibitors Industry Segment by Category

By Product:

Nivolumab

Pembrolizumab

Atezolizumab

Avelumab

Durvalumab

By Indication:

Melanoma

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC)

Head and Neck Squamous Cell Cancer (HNSCC)

Bladder Cancer

Merkel Cell Carcinoma (MCC)

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

