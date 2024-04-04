CITY, Country, 2024-Apr-04 — /EPR Network/ —

The technologies in the electric vehicle battery enclosure have undergone significant changes in recent years, with heavy metals to light weight material technologies. The rising wave of new technologies, such as composite based battery enclosure are creating significant potential for battery enclosure in various electric vehicles due to the growing demand for light weight material and increasing adoption of electric vehicles.

In the electric vehicle battery enclosure market, various technologies, such as steel, aluminum, and composite based battery enclosure are used in various electric vehicles. Increasing adoption of electric vehicles due to stringent government regulations to reduce carbon emissions, government incentive to promote electric vehicles, and increasing demand for light weight material are creating new opportunities for battery enclosure material technologies.

The Lucintel study finds that the total market size of the electric vehicle battery enclosure market is anticipated to be $2.8 billion in 2030 and is forecast to grow at 36% during next five years. Aluminum based technology is the largest segment of the electric vehicle battery enclosure market, due to its light weight properties that makes it more usable. It is also sustainable because aluminum is totally recyclable.

Constellium SE, Teijin Group, Hanwha, Nemak, Gestamp, SGL Carbon, and Minth Group are among the major technology providers in the Vehicle Battery Enclosure Market.

Lucintel, a leading global management consulting and market research firm with over 1,000 clients worldwide, has analyzed the technologies used in Vehicle Battery Enclosure Market and has now published a comprehensive research report titled “Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Vehicle Battery Enclosure Market 2024–2030”. This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the electric vehicle battery enclosure market.

The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global electric vehicle battery enclosure technology by vehicle type, technology, and region as follows:

Technology Readiness by Material Technology

Competitive Intensity and Regulatory Compliance

Disruption Potential by Material Technology

Trends and Forecasts by Technology Type[Volume (KT) and Value ($M) shipment analysis from 2018 to 2030]:

Steel Based

Aluminum Based

Composite Based

Trends and Forecasts by Vehicle Type [Volume (KT) and Value ($M) shipment analysis from 2018 to 2030]:

BEV

PHEV

Trend and Forecast by Region [Volume (KT) and Value ($M) shipment analysis for 2018–2030]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

Latest Developments and Innovations in the Electric Vehicle Battery Enclosure Technologies

Companies / Ecosystems

Strategic Opportunities by Technology Type

About Lucintel

Lucintel, the premier global management consulting and market research firm, creates winning strategies for growth. It offers market assessments, competitive analysis, opportunity analysis, growth consulting, M&A, and due diligence services to executives and key decision-makers in a variety of industries. For further information, visit www.lucintel.com.

