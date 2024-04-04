Temperature Sensor Market worth US$ 10,782.6 Million by 2032

The global temperature sensor market is poised to achieve a substantial milestone, reaching a projected value of US$ 10,782.6 million by the culmination of 2032. Temperature sensors find extensive application across various sectors including system components, laboratory processes, electronic equipment, medical devices, automotive, construction, and more, facilitating the measurement, indication, and monitoring of temperature in diverse environments encompassing solids, liquids, and gases.

Significant advancements and innovations in their usage and applications have propelled the temperature sensor industry forward in recent years, benefiting from increased demand across industries and consumer applications. According to FMI, the temperature sensor market is currently estimated at US$ 7,077.5 million in 2022, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% expected from 2022 to 2032.

Regional Outlook

North America region is estimated to dominate the temperature sensor sales in the global market. Also, the rise in the use of home and building automation systems and smart home devices will influence the market’s growth in the forecast period.

South Asian countries are expected to experience significant growth in the temperature sensor market as they transition into manufacturing hubs. Furthermore, the easy availability of raw materials further benefits the market.

South Asian regional governments are establishing new safety standards. Consumers’ rising adoption of electronic appliances, in addition to rising per capita income and government support and investments in infrastructure, is one of the key factors driving temperature sensor sales.

Key Companies

ABB Limited

Analog Devices

Texas Instruments

Honeywell International

Robert Bosch GmbH

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Maxim Integrated

Amphenol

Global Mixed Mode Technology

Sensirion

Key segments

By product, the temperature sensor market is segmented as:

Thermistor,

Temperature Sensor IC,

Resistive Temperature Detector,

Thermocouple,

Bimetallic,

Fibre Optic Sensor,

Infrared Sensor

By connectivity type, the temperature sensor market is segmented as:

Wired

Wireless

By Application, the temperature sensor market is segmented as: